Retailers and manufacturers are prepping a bunch of sales in time for the end of the year, as we round-up what’s going on for this year’s Black Friday weekend.

If you waited until the end of the year to buy something because you just knew the sales would be worth it, your patience might have paid off.

While the economy is in a bit of a question mark zone at the moment, the week that makes up the 2022 Black Friday sale period — November 21 through to November 28 — will see plenty of places and brands and retailers make gadgets available at a discount.

We’ve been looking through the lists, not unlike Santa checking them twice to find out which deals are naughty and nice, and while some might save you a little, there are clearly some that can save you big.

So what’s available in the 2022 Black Friday sales worthy of your time?

Computers

We’ll start our 2022 Black Friday guide on where some of the big savings are, and that seems to be computers. Simply put, these things tend to be a little on the pricey side, so if you can save money on a new laptop, Black Friday might be the time to consider an upgrade.

Asus is one of the first to talk up savings, with 20 percent off a range of its laptops at Amazon, Bing Lee, and Officeworks, and up to $900 off selected models at JB HiFi. It didn’t send word on exactly which models are seeing their price go under the knife, but we suspect all you need to do is look in the next week, and you’ll find out quickly.

Lenovo is also doing discounts, with up to 50 percent off depending on the model you might be looking at. Laptops in the ThinkPad X1 Titanium and Carbon will see 24 and 25 percent off respectively, while the ThinkPad X1 Nano gets 44 percent off for the week. There are also price reductions on the IdeaPad and Lenovo Legion gaming range, with the biggest discount on ThinkPad P15s Gen 2, which will see 54 percent off for Black Friday 2022.

Amazon is also talking up savings for Lenovo with up to 30 percent off notebooks, desktops, tablets, and monitors, and it’ll also have up to 43 percent off Razer laptops, as well. You might also see a few other price drops on computer gear, but you’ll want to look around.

Headphones and speakers

Audio gear will see a decent amount of savings this year during the week of sales, provided you’re looking for a new pair to wear or some speakers for the home.

Australia’s Nura is one of the first in with some price drops, as the original Nuraphones drop by 25 percent and last year’s NuraTrue drop by 30 percent for the week. Folks interested in this year’s NuraTrue Pro won’t see a discount, but will get a Bluetooth transmitter bundled in for the week.

Huawei will join in with some of those earphone sales, as its lipstick-shaped (and named) FreeBuds Lipstick go from $399 to $230, and the older FreeBuds Pro fall from $329 to closer to $160.

Next up is Apple, and while we haven’t heard much about what you can find from the maker of the iPhone, eBay chimed in with a decent price drop from the 2nd-gen AirPods Pro. While they normally retail for $399, eBay will see the new AirPods Pro to eBay Plus subscribers for $259 this week.

We’re not seeing quite the same discounts yet at Amazon, but it will offer a 40 percent off on the Beats Studio 3 wireless, even if they’re a little long in the tooth. We loved them back when we reviewed them, though, so they should still be great.

Amazon will also have sales on Sony LinkBuds models, including the variant with the ring-shaped driver, with up to $100 off the LinkBuds and LinkBuds S, and up to 40 percent off Samsung mobile products including the Buds range of earphones. Plus there are savings on Jabra earphones, Bose earphones and soundbars, Yamaha headphones and home audio gear, and LG soundbars, too.

Unsurprisingly, Amazon will also offer discounts on its speakers in the Echo range, covering 30 percent off this year’s Echo Dot with Clock, 37 percent off last year’s Echo Show 10, and we’re betting some of the older models getting into the lists for less expensive prices not yet seen in the press details Amazon sent our way.

Also along for the Black Friday specials is gaming audio and peripherals specialist HyperX, which will offer up to 40 percent off HyperX PC and console headsets, and up to 25 percent off its mice. If you fancy one of the company’s keyboards and mice, there are discounts there, too.

HyperX isn’t along in the gaming audio space with discounts, because EPOS is there, too.

You can find the GTW 270 wireless earphones on sale from EPOS this Black Friday week for $159 in Australia, while the Hybrid GTW 270 will cost $199 locally, too. EPOS’ other headsets on sale include the H6 Pro for $309 plus the H3 Pro wireless, which drops from $399 to $299 for the week of Black Friday.

Finally, if you’re looking to upgrade a Sonos system, or maybe even upgrade to a Sonos system, there are Sonos deals for Black Friday, be it Friday or not. For the next week, Sonos is running $300 off the Sonos Arc soundbar, $220 off the Sub Gen 3, a little less with $100 off the Beam Gen 2, and $60 off of the Sonos One, with the portable Sonos Roam also getting $50 off its RRP until November 28.

Phones

There are few brands offering deals with phones in the sales this year, handy if you’ve been waiting all year to upgrade your handset.

Oppo appears to be the biggest, with a drop for the models in its Find X5 range, as the X5 Lite drops from $799 to $699, the regular X5 falls from $1399 to $899, and the flagship Find X5 Pro falls from $1799 to $999. Oppo is also dropping prices across its other models, with savings on the Reno 8 range, A76, A77, and the A16s.

Recent telco arrival Konec will have a prepaid Oppo A57s on sale with a $25 prepaid SIM for $178, a price cut of nearly half from when Konec launched the pack earlier in the year.

Motorola will join in on the fun with a bunch of sales over the next week, offering 20 percent off a variety of its phones, including models in this year’s Edge 30 range, plus the G82, G62, and even the Edge 20, too.

And we’re hearing Samsung’s phones will see up to 40 percent off at Amazon, though it wouldn’t surprise us if more retailers offered this discount.

There’s no word on quite what Apple will offer for discounts on its iPhone range, if any, but Apple will offer an $80 Apple gift card if you buy an iPhone 13 range model, iPhone 12, or an iPhone SE during the Black Friday Apple sales, provided you’re buying from Apple directly.

Wearables

If you’re planning on saving some money on a new watch or smartwatch, you’ll find some savings from Withings, with 30 percent off the range at JB HiFi, including this year’s ScanWatch Horizon model.

Huawei’s wearables are also on sale for Black Friday 2022, with the GT Watch 3 down to around the $270 mark, plus a price drop on its Fit Active watch, dropping a good $109 from its $189 RRP. No such luck on the blood pressure monitor equipped model, though, at least not from what we’ve heard.

At home

Gadgets at home will also see a discount or two, starting with how you enter your home. Specifically, that’ll start with the Ring, which sees the Floodlight Cam Wired Plus see a saving of a little over 30 percent down to $199, while the Video Doorbell and Chime Bundle is dropping from $189 to $129. If you don’t need a bundle, the original Video Doorbell will cost $99 for the week, while the Video Doorbell 4 is $229.

Protecting the home with a doorbell is one way to do it, but a security camera is another, and Arlo has deals for the Black Friday specials this week. It’ll run across most of the range, with devices such as the Arlo Floodlight dropping from $399 to $320, while the Arlo Essential Wireless Camera drops from $199 to $159, among others.

Not to be outdone, Swann will also offer some of its gear for the sales, with its Video Doorbell dropping from $199 to $160, plus its Wire-Free 1080p kit dropping from $380 to $285, with more to be found about the place.

Outside the realm of security, there’s appliances for at home, and you can find a few of those at discounts for the week.

Nespresso sends words that coffee machines will see anything between $40 and $100 off, with some machines getting up to $100 cash back, provided you buy a bundled Vertuo machine and Aeroccino milk brother.

eBay sends word that it will have the Dyson Cool Purifier Autoreact on sale from $549 down to $449, too.

Finally, if you’re keen to settle in with a book, or at least a digital one, Kobo will offer its Sage eReader with $30 off, down to $410, while a larger model will come with a stylus and sleep cover for $50 down, arriving in the $550 Kobo Elipsa pack. No such luck with Kobo’s green Clara 2E or its 7 inch Libra 2, both of which miss out on the Black Friday savings this year.