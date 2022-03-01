Scribbling notes on the go isn’t just for phones or tablets with a stylus, as Huawei takes on a handful of e-ink pen and paper solutions.

When it comes to the world of the eBook, we’d hazard a guess that you know about Amazon’s Kindle, given it was one of the brands that started the whole thing off.

Evolving the world of electronic ink, we’ve seen Kindles made for big budgets and Kindles made for smaller ones, and we’ve even seen competitors rock up, as well. Rakuten’s Kobo is probably the biggest of the bunch, and it has tried something different with a stylus option for its Sage recently, allowing you to jot notes in books if you so choose.

Another option you’ve probably never thought of was more of a random one, but it took that pen-connected eInk reader to a different level, as ReMarkable tackled pen and paper in a digital way. We’ve not been able to experience that one, but it’s out there and in the world if you feel you need the look and feel of paper with an active pen.

But there’s about to be another model, as Huawei tries its hand in that small part of the market, as well, using Mobile World Congress 2022 to announce that it’s jumping into pen-and-paper eInk, too, with a new device, the Huawei MatePad Paper.

And it is exactly as the name suggests: a paper replacement technology using an e-ink screen, albeit one measuring 10.3 inches, and arriving with a pen you can use to jot notes on, either in portrait like a notepad or in landscape because it’ll be wider.

The MatePad Paper will run on Huawei’s HarmonyOS 2, meaning it’ll skip Android with access to the Google Play Store, but that may not matter, given it’ll work with apps from Huawei’s AppGallery, and may not have played nicely with Android apps all the same.

Also working on AppGallery will be a colour tablet, the Huawei MatePad with a 10.4 inch 2K screen, something that looks more like Huawei’s version of a Galaxy Tab, albeit without Android and the Google Play Store.

Like most Mobile World Congress announcements, however, there’s no news as to when Australia will get either of these, if even we will. However, like all things MWC, we’ll keep you updated as and when that changes.