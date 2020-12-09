Know someone with an iPhone who happens to be in love with that as their device? These gift ideas could be perfectly suited.

Entertainment

Apple HomePod Mini

Price: $149

Apple’s pint-sized speaker, you kind of need an iPhone if you want to use it, and it’s a good way of filling a small room with sound from an Apple Music account that an iPhone owner might have.

It won’t take up much space, and rather looks like a cup of sound, but given its modest $149 price tag, makes it rather friendly as a gift idea for someone with an iPhone.

Razer Kishi gamepad for iPhone

Price: $160

Something not made by Apple, the Razer Kishi is focused on iPhone owners because of what it does: wrapping around the sides of an iPhone, this gadget turns the iPhone into a gamepad of sorts.

If you’re buying for someone who has an iPhone and games with it, you can turn their phone into a gaming device of sorts.

Apple AirPods Pro

Price: $399

Still a great pair of earphones a year in, the AirPods Pro deliver noise cancellation to a small design, complete with support for spatial audio and a wireless charger, as well.

They’re some of the best noise cancelling in-ears you can find, and a solid choice for anyone with an iPhone, even coming in at half the price of Apple’s new headphones, the AirPods Pro Max.

Charging

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger

Price: $199

Built for the iPhone 12 range but compatible with other iPhones models, too, the MagSafe Duo is a MagSafe compatible charger that can latch onto the magnetic ring of iPhone 12 models — like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro — and charge the phone up.

It’ll work on older iPhone 12 models, too, but won’t magnetically hold in place, charging up all the same. Meanwhile, the second charge connector is for the Apple Watch, essentially giving owners of the iPhone and the Apple Watch a compact and svelte way of charging their devices.

Belkin Boost Charge 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

Price: $220

The second edition of Belkin’s nightstand charger supports not just an iPhone and an Apple Watch, but also wireless earphones, too, allowing owners to charge three devices in one cool model.

It’s like the Boost Charge that we reviewed last year, but with a little more going for it, supporting the AirPods and AirPods Pro, too.

Wearables

Fitbit Versa 3

Price: $399

A wearable with the softened square design not unlike the Apple Watch, but offering a little less interactivity, the Fitbit Versa 3 is focused on fitness almost entirely, with a GPS built-in and about a week of battery life, too.

There’s support for voice assistants, plus music support for Spotify, and even a dose of Fitbit Pay, all in a smallish smartwatch made for a wrist.

Withings ScanWatch

Price: $499

One of the best smartwatches all year, the Withings ScanWatch is an analogue watch with the heart of a smartwatch, and even has support for an ECG, the only watch that has that in Australia.

Consider it a solid wearable all round, but also one for people that aren’t sure a smartwatch is for them.

Apple Watch Series 6

Price: from $599

The best Apple Watch for 2020, the Series 6 brings with it a whole heap of features, at least one of which doesn’t work locally, but provides one of the most fashionable experiences around.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is a beautifully sharp smartwatch that’s easy on the eyes and capable of integrating with an Apple-connected life, making it a great idea for an iPhone owner.