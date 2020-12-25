If you’ve been waiting until the end of the year to score on savings, Boxing Day tech sales might just deliver. Maybe.

It’s December 26, and you know what the means: time to scour the online sales and see if you can save big. You’re probably not going to line up for a saving at your nearest department store and coronavirus likely plays a part in that — given the current situation, you probably shouldn’t — but it might also be that online delivers the savings you’re looking for.

This year, that’s still true, and we’re summing some of them up right now, handy if you’re looking for a new computer, headphone, speaker, TV, or phone.

Laptops and computers

If you’re looking for a new laptop ahead of the back to school season, or maybe just because, it seems like a few companies are jumping on the Boxing Day bandwagon, and not just the typical assortment of big stores.

Lenovo is first, with news that the company will be offering around 50 percent off the cost of ThinkPad E models, plus the X1 Yoga and X1 Carbon, while Lenovo’s Legion gaming range sees up to 40 percent off the desktop and closer to 25 percent off the Legion 5i and 7i laptops.

Dell will be joining suit, with up to 50 percent off its laptops, offering between 20 and 40 percent off the Inspiron range, while the XPS models will see between 15 and 25 percent off. Dell’s Alienware gaming range is also a part of the savings, with up to 30 percent off the price depending on what you’re looking at.

That’s not far from HP, which will see laptops drop in price by up to 43 percent depending on the model, with the biggest savings on the HP x360 11 inch, going from $799 to $449, while the HP Spectre x360 drops a good 30 percent until January 8.

Over at Amazon, there’s a saving on the Huawei Matebook D15, which gets 30 percent off to $799, with savings on some of Lenovo’s and Dell’s computers, as well as Acer and Asus, too.

And finally, the Microsoft Store has a few sales going on, dropping the Surface Pro 7 down nearly $300, from a starting price of $1249 to $974, while the Surface Laptop 3 drops nearly $400, going from $1699 to $1324, at least from a starting price.

The biggest drop in price from Microsoft’s own laptops is on the Surface Book 3, which falls over $500, going from a starting price of $2649 to $2066.

If you’re after bigger savings and aren’t afraid of spending up, you might want to check out what Microsoft is doing for the Razer Blade 15, which drops from a starting price of $4899 to $2999, shedding nearly two grand for the Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GeForce RTX2070 gaming and content creation 15 inch laptop from Razer.

Headphones, speakers, and TVs

With regards to sound and video, the deals we’ve heard about ahead of Boxing Day itself include what Realme is doing over for phones, but with its Buds Q, which drop from above $100 to below it, chiming in at $79 for Boxing Day specifically.

The same may well be true with Oppo, with the excellent Enco W51 dropping $50 for the season at Officeworks.

There will be a few headset sales from gaming brand HyperX at JB HiFi this year, cutting up to 40 percent off the cost of the Cloud headsets for the Boxing Day period ending January 6, starting at $189 down from $270.

Sonos appears to keep some of the sales going, likely extending what it was doing over Christmas with a minimum of $50 off select speakers and up to $100 on bundles.

There’s also JB HiFi, with an OzBargain member spilling the beans on the 2020 Boxing Day catalogue, including the excellent Jabra Elite 75t earphones for $199, the Sony WF-1000XM3 noise cancelling in-earphones for $249, last year’s Bose Alto Frames sunglass headphones for $229, plus a whole heap of TVs, including Samsung’s Serif lifestyle TV for $995, and a Hisense 75 inch 4K TV for $1446.

And over in the world of Amazon, the 2020 Echo Dot drops from $79 to $59 — which is actually where it is for the holiday period — while Amazon throws select Sennheiser headphones on sale, too.

Smartphones

We’re still waiting to hear what’s going on entirely in phones, but with mobiles set to get an update in the next few months, we’ll be surprised if companies don’t try to get you to cash in with sales.

Oppo looks like it’ll have some savings, as the Find X2 models below the flagship X2 Pro see $100 off, while the flagship is closer to $250 off. Meanwhile the Oppo Watch will see closer to $100 off.

Realme will do much the same, with around 20 percent off its phones, including the Realme X3 SuperZoom, which drops from $699 to $559.20, but only for the 24 hours of Boxing Day.

That same JB catalogue leak gives us an idea of what to look forward to, with some Samsung devices on sale, with drops $400 on both the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra and the Galaxy Watch, among others, plus the Motorola Razr 5G, which we’re yet to review, but will drop from $2299 to $1839.