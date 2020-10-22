A new iPhone range is out, and it doesn’t just come with new features, but a new design, too. Does this mean old cases won’t fit on the new iPhone?

Change is clearly afoot, and this year the iPhone looks very different to the iPhones of previous years.

While the new iPhone 12 range comes with a whole host of new features, one of the most obvious ones is the design, with the overall design language undergoing a change.

Gone are the softened curvy edges of the iPhone X, XR, XS, 11, and 11 Pro, and even the models before it in the iPhone 6 through 8. Now you’ll find a flat edge more like what Apple offered in the iPhone 4, 4S, 5, 5S, and original iPhone SE, as Apple moves to the style you can find in the iPad Pro and iPad Air.

It’s a pretty solid difference, but it’s one that may mean old cases aren’t compatible, which means buying a new iPhone will likely lead you down the path of also buying a new case. But let’s find out to be sure.

Can the iPhone 12 fit in an iPhone 11 case?

While they’re clearly different phones, both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 share similar screen sizes, and now the iPhone 12 Pro with them.

Like the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR before it, the iPhone 12 offers up a 6.1 inch screen, albeit in a new design. However that new design is very different, and that means you can’t make them fit.

This isn’t like with the iPhone 11 fitting into an iPhone XR case — which worked, but had issues — or an iPhone XR into an iPhone 11 — which was better, thanks to the camera differences. Rather, it’s a totally different design, and you can’t fit an iPhone 12 into most cases.

The fit is just too loose and doesn’t line up at all. Buttons are out of placement and the camera window doesn’t fit at all.

We did find one case that managed to get close, with Apple’s iPhone 11 Smart Battery case fitting the iPhone 12, and hugging the chassis a little more than others.

However the battery side of things doesn’t work, and even though we could make the iPhone 11 battery case fit the iPhone 12, the buttons and side switch were totally out of alignment, so the case doesn’t exactly work with the iPhone, even if it kinda fits.

Simply put, no, an iPhone 12 will not fit into an iPhone 11 case.

So what about the other way: is it possible to fit an iPhone 11 into an iPhone 12 case?

Can the iPhone 11 fit in an iPhone 12 case?

Going the other way produces a similar sort of problem, because the design language is still very different between the models.

The iPhone 12 is flat edged while the iPhone 11 is curvy, meaning the two are incompatible. But that’s not even the biggest issue between them: the iPhone 11 is larger.

Try stuffing the iPhone 11 into an iPhone 12 case and you’ll see the iPhone 12 case start to bend and warp and buckle from the size.

It’s just not going to happen, folks.

What should you do if you want a case on your iPhone 12

If you do want some protection on your iPhone 12, the best bet is going to be to buy a new case specifically for it.

An old iPhone 11 case won’t work, and so you’re going to need to look for something new. That’s all there is to it.

The same goes for an iPhone 12 Pro, which uses the same design and screen size as the iPhone 12. Essentially, if you buy either the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, you’ll need to buy a case for either one. An iPhone 12 case will fit an iPhone 12 Pro, and an iPhone 12 Pro case will fit an iPhone 12, but an iPhone 11 case will fit neither. That’s all there is.

And if you own an iPhone 11 and you go shopping for a new case, don’t buy an iPhone 12 case thinking it will fit your iPhone 11. It won’t. At all.