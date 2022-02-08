Need a new phone or one of the snazzy smart home speakers? Telstra’s regular day of the month is back with a bunch today.

There’s a phone announcement happening this week, and while that’s normally a reason to drop phone pricing on the previous models, that’s not what Telstra is doing on February 9.

Part of the company’s once-a-month promotional sales — which used to be on the first Thursday of every month, but jumps around a bit — Telstra is noting some very interesting price drops, especially if you’re interested in specific phones, or perhaps more interesting price drops on smart speakers and displays.

Available for a day in Australia — one day, this day: February 9 — Telstra is knocking $150 off the outright cost of the Pixel 6 to start from $849, while the larger and mmWave-capable Pixel 6 Pro gets $200 knocked off to start from $1099, which mightn’t be a bad deal on a phone that came out at the end of last year.

Oppo’s Find X3 Pro also sees a discount of $400, dropping its handset price to $1099 ahead of an expected new model by March, while the iPhone 12 will start from $949 for the day, thanks to a $250 price drop across the various storage size options.

Some of the accessories for those devices will also be on sale, with price drops on Pixel 6 cases and screen protectors at Telstra, while the Pixel Buds A-Series drops $50 to $109 and the Pixel Stand wireless charger drops $20 to $99.

And then there’s the other stuff that might be of interest, with Telstra shedding dollar-bucks from Nest smart speakers and displays, plus the camera and doorbell system from Google. The compact Nest Mini is $29 for Telstra Day in February, while 2020’s Nest Audio speaker is half price, fetching $74 compared to its regular price of $149. Google’s Nest security camera sees a $100 price cut to $229, which is also the same price for the day for the Nest Doorbell.

Meanwhile, the Nest Hub Gen 2 is $100 off on February 9 at Telstra, coming in at $49 instead of the usual cost of $149, and its big brother, the Nest Hub Max is $249 for the day instead of its usual $349.

Of any, the 2021 Nest Hub Gen 2 may be one of the more compelling deals here, simply because the Gen 2 Nest Hub is a really capable smart display with neat sleep sensing tech that’s normally over $100, making it a solid start for someone keen to try out smart speakers without spending a whole lot. You can even turn it into a digital picture frame for the family photos.

However, these prices are just for day, and while Telstra says you can shop with any Telstra points subscribers may well have, it’s something we’ve not been able to confirm. Rather, some of the things on sale are on the Telstra Plus Rewards Store, while others definitely aren’t. Frankly, we’d just expect to bring your wallet rather than your points balance.

And if you’re reading this after February 9, bad luck: the deals will likely be gone, but they could come around next month when Telstra has another one of these, or something like them.