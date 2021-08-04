Telstra’s take on sales “Telstra Day” isn’t really a day, but it will have regular sales under the guise of a day each month.

Glancing at Twitter this week, we’ve noticed a bit of a promotion, as Telstra ramps up to something it calls “Telstra Day”. Less a day like Black Friday (the Friday after America’s Thanksgiving when sales are on) or Cyber Monday (the Monday after Black Friday where online software sales are on), Telstra Day aims to be something a little different. It’s not just one day, but rather many days.

Clearly, that’s not at all confusing, but it’s the sort of thing that could benefit a few folks out there.

Marketing aside, Telstra Day aims to offer sales and discounts for one day each month, with each time being the first Thursday of every month, running online and in stores.

A little like Click Frenzy, it’s see discounts on the iPhone range, with Telstra sending word that the iPhone 12 Mini will drop from $1199 to $699 for a day, the standard iPhone 12 from $1349 to $949, and the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max around $150 each, while the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra will fall by $250 and $500 respectively. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch SE falls by $100, while Apple’s pint-sized speaker, the HomePod Mini, sees a price drop of $15.

Granted, the sales are only for a day, but if you’ve been in the market for any of these, a day might be all you need to seal the deal.

It’s worth noting that “Telstra Day” is just a spot of marketing, and one that likely coincides with an inbound stock changeover. We’re about a month or two out from the launch of the iPhone 13, expected some time in September, giving Telstra a good reason to clear out those iPhone 12 models at a discount, and you can probably expect a new Apple Watch then, as well. Likewise, Samsung looks set to launch new mobile flagship foldables next week with its Unpacked launch, so dropping the price on the S21 range has some clear logic to it.

When these new models do come out, you can probably expect prices to fall slightly anyway, but whether they’ll fall this much remains to be seen.

However if that doesn’t bother you, “Telstra Day” might just give you a reason to part with some money, and if not, it’ll seemingly be back on the first Thursday of September, too.