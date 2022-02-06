It’s been two years since the revamped iPhone 8-styled iPhone SE came out, and it might be time for a refresh, as the rumour mill spins up.

The week may well belong to a launch for Samsung’s Galaxy S22 range, but that doesn’t mean it’ll totally be void of news from anyone else. In fact, the rumours are ramping up for an Apple phone, as well, with news about an iPhone SE replacement expected soon.

We’re now into a second-generation 5G iPhone, back from the first models in the iPhone 12 range and the second set last year in 2021 with the iPhone 13 range, and now it’s expected that the iPhone SE will be the next to get that high-speed 5G goodness.

Launched back in 2020 before Apple offered a 5G iPhone, the iPhone SE essentially married an iPhone 8 body, iPhone XR camera, and iPhone 11 chip, providing solid performance, a good camera, plus wireless charging and water resistance, and that Touch ID sensor some prefer to the facial security in Face ID, and it might be time for a new model.

Bloomberg has this week cited an expectation of March 8 in the US for when Apple would launch a new model, suggesting the third-gen iPhone SE could be a month away, while an update to the current 2020 iPad Air is also possibly on the cards.

There may also be another gadget launched at this event, with the M1 MacBook Air possibly seeing a new model, maybe an M2, though it’s also possible Apple could wait until closer to its Worldwide Developers Conference, WWDC, which is expected closer to the middle of the year.

While no one is quite sure yet, we’re close to two years from the original launch of the 2020 iPhone SE, so the timing makes total sense, and it means if you’re in the market for a cheap iPhone in Australia, you may want to hold your horses just a little and wait a few weeks.