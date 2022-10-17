We’re beyond motor numbers it seems, as Dyson goes beyond the V15 with a faster vacuum, coming in the Gen5detect vacuum.

Dyson has a new breed of vacuum cleaner on the way, and it is moving past the typical naming convention we’ve seen from Dyson vacs before it. For years, we’ve seen a new version number almost borrow from car engine naming, with a V15 replacing the V12 and V10 and V8 and so on and so on and so on.

From this month, however, when you head online or to a department store looking for a vacuum, you may instead be looking for a name that stands out in complexity, largely because of the complex tech sitting inside.

In Dyson’s latest stick vacuum, last year’s V15 Detect will move from pole position replaced with the Gen5detect, almost as if you were supposed to know where the previous four generations came from (it’s a reference to the motor).

However, Dyson says that its new vacuum uses a fifth-generation “Hyperdymium” motor, a concept that essentially uses very fast neodymium magnets to deliver 262 air watts of suction, and the company’s fastest vacuum motor yet.

It’s so fast, the Gen5detect is essentially spinning up to nine times faster than the engine in an F1 car, moving at up to 135,000 RPM, which is also faster than the V15 Detect engine could move last year.

Like last year’s model, a green light is still being used to shine on the dust as you vacuum, illuminating any spots you might have missed, and Dyson is continuing the use of a piezo sensor to count the dust and particles being captured and sucked up.

The new vacuum will also run for longer supporting up to 70 minutes of suction from its battery, what Dyson says is its longest runtime in a cordless vacuum, arriving with a 0.77 litre bin and a HEPA filtration system to keep particles as small as 0.1 microns inside.

“The Gen5detect defines Dyson’s next generation of cleaning technology,” said James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer at Dyson.

“It is the combination of our dust light optic technology, dust particle counting and sizing, pioneering new motor and whole-machine HEPA filtration, that enables you to achieve our deepest ever clean,” he said.

Set for release at $1499, Dyson’s Gen5detect is a pricey vacuum, though the company has said it will sit alongside its older models, with the V15 Detect, Dyson Outsize, Dyson V10 still available as the whole-home cleaning models, while the V12 Detect Slim and Dyson V8 will sit around as the compact models.