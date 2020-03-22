Do you have a rather unusual amount of dust and cleaning to get through? Dyson’s latest vac takes what worked last year and outsized it.

Dust, fluff, and particles tend to be no match for the technology and cleaning habits of the modern day, but everyone’s needs are entirely different.

If you’re cleaning for a small household, a standard vacuum size is probably the go, but what if you need something a little bigger?

Unsurprisingly, you might want to turn to a large vacuum, because not only will it likely have a larger barrel for storing all the gunk you’re sucking up, but it will probably have a little more charge if it’s cordless, too.

In fact, if you’ve kept with a floor rolling vacuum instead of opting for an upgrade, size might be one of the reasons, outside of cost, of course. Sizes and needs vary, and much like how there’s not one computer or fridge for every need, there’s also not one vacuum for all needs, too.

But this week, there’s now a bigger version of a cordless vacuum, and it has those floor vacs in its sights.

Dyson’s V11 from last year is seeing a slight update, but it’s not the sort that means 2019’s V11 vacuum is out of date. It’s still the top of the line, but there’s now a bigger variant, arriving in the Dyson V11 Outsize.

The newer variant offers an increase on the bin barrel size by 150 percent and totalling 1.9 litres, and has a 25 percent larger cleaning head sitting at 32cm wide. On the vacuum side of things, the Dyson V11 Outsize generates a good four more cyclones than it’s V11 sibling, possibly because of that barrel size, while the filter can deal with particles as small as 0.3 microns, which is a little larger than the PM2.5 a good air purifier can deal with.

It also is designed to go for longer in the battery life department, as well, with Dyson saying that it’ll handle up to two hours of performance, though that’ll be dependent on whether you turn up the performance using that handy push button and LCD screen on the back, something the previous V11 arrived with.

One feature that is very new, however, is a replaceable battery pack, allowing you to buy secondary battery packs, and plug them in and out for extended cordless use. It’s a feature that’s new enough to warrant not just use in the Dyson V11 Outsize, but also a new version of the Dyson V11 set for sale alongside the range, arriving in the V11 Absolute Extra (the “extra” is the replaceable battery block).

“Since inventing this cord-free format ten years ago, we’ve seen home cleaning become quicker and easier for millions of owners. But our engineers are never satisfied,” said John Churchill, Vice President of Floorcare at Dyson.

“Following extensive global research in the Australian market, we found that people with larger homes needed a machine that could offer deep cleaning capability, covering larger surface areas, complete with increased runtime and larger bins,” he said.

If you need that sort of size, capability, and performance, you should be able to find the Dyson V11 Outsize or its Absolute Extra sibling at open retailers that typically handle Dyson such as The Good Guys, JB HiFi, Myer, or David Jones, as well as online at Dyson’s website, with the Absolute Extra replaceable battery edition of the V11 available from $1199, while the Dyson V11 Outsize will start from $1299 in Australia.