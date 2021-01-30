Sports-fans with a love for Rugby and Wimbledon can get access to both provided they have Stan and a few bucks more to spend.

Stan’s foray into sports has a start date and price tag, as the addition has kicked off, requiring the regular Stan service, but adding support for rugby and tennis on top of the movies and TV shows Stan typically offers.

It’s a move that had been announced last year, when Stan announced both rugby and tennis would be making its way to the service, making it one of only a handful of streaming services to support sports in Australia.

“As Rugby kicks off with Stan Sport, Stan will continue to deliver Australians the highest quality productions whilst maintaining great value for money,” said Mike Sneesby, CEO of Stan.

“For the first time in Rugby’s history, fans can experience the game from its grassroots all the way to the international level, allowing a whole new generation of Australians to connect with the sport.”

The service will include major events including Super Rugby AU, the Bledisloe Cup, Wallabies and Wallaroos matches, and more, with select tennis events included, too. Previous classic events will also be included on the service.

Representatives for the service hadn’t told Pickr if the addition of sports would be provided in 4K like other programs on Stan, however, suggesting it might not hit that 4K maximum Stan typically provides.

However, to make this work, subscribers will have to add a $10 monthly purchase to their Stan plan, and will need the original standard Stan plan. There is a 30 day trial before the $10 purchase kicks in, though Stan hasn’t said how long the trial will exist for.