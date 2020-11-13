It’s not just rugby that sports fans can look forward to over streaming, as Stan eyes the court.

Stan might have ruffled a feather or two with the announcement that it was getting into sports this week, but it appears to be not just one big announcement, but two.

With news that Stan’s owner, Nine, had signed a deal to get rugby onto the streaming service in 2020 earlier in the week, it appears another sport is next, with tennis the second announcement.

Set to be a part of Stan’s sports package in 2021, Australia’s own streaming media provider is adding two tennis tournaments to the list of what you can watch on the service, with both Wimbledon and Roland-Garros being offered live and on-demand, meaning you’ll be able to watch matches live and later on, as well.

“With this announcement, Stan will become a home of Wimbledon and Roland-Garros in Australia, two of the world’s most prestigious tennis tournaments,” said Mike Sneesby, CEO of Stan.

“Expanding our live streaming offer, sports fans can look forward to full coverage of both tournaments live and on demand, ad-free on Stan from 2021,” he said.

Stan’s addition of sports may not come with the standard Stan offering, however, and subscribers may want to anticipate an extra charge for Stan’s sport service. What that will entail, Stan hasn’t quite detailed as of yet, but as 2020 draws to a close, we expect we’ll hear more about this in the months to come.