Curious what the next round of Hisense TVs will be like? They’ll include lots of little LEDs, and a choice of either 4K or 8K.

So here we are: the week that the online edition of CES begins, and that appears to begin with TVs, at least for Hisense.

This week, we’re hearing what Hisense has in store for Australians keen to look at a new TV, as it joins Samsung and LG’s plans to launch an LED-backlit TV with lots of little LEDs behind the screen, using these to more tightly control the colour and lighting on the screen.

It’s a technology TCL dabbled in last year, and that more companies are jumping onboard with in 2021, with Mini LED being married to quantum dot for Hisense’s 2021 TVs.

As reported last week, the first of Hisense’s Mini LED screens will be an 8K model, the 75 inch 8K Mini LED Hisense ULED (a cacophony of terms, we’re sure), but more will be coming.

While Hisense hasn’t quite detailed the entire range, it has previously said 8K Mini LED models would be available in 65, 75, and 85, and this week confirmed that there would be 4K Mini LED options in both 65 and 75, though release dates and pricing have not yet been announced locally.

Hisense has said that both would include very thin bezels, a minimalist design, support for Dolby Atmos Audio, and for a few options in picture quality, with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10+ supported, as well as being certified for 4K HDR Ultra HDR, 8K Ultra HD, and IMAX Enhanced.

Both ranges, the 4K and 8K Mini LED ULED TVs, will include lots of Mini LEDs at the back to control the lighting, switching on and off to control the screen more directly, as opposed to a line of LEDs that controls zones and lights larger parts of the screen, which is how regular LED-backlit screens work. Like other quantum dot screens, a layer of quantum dots (basically particles that focus the colour) would sit on the pixels, as well, enhancing the colour, while Hisense’s image processing engines of Hi-View Engine Pro and some AI would do the heavy lifting for upscaling and video processing.

“Following extensive testing and refinement, we are pleased to introduce our Mini LED TVs which will complete our 2021 ULED TV range,” said Andre Iannuzzi, Head of Marketing for Hisense in Australia.

“As with all of our TVs, our ULED Mini LED TVs aim to exceed customer expectations,” he said.

“From their ability to upscale lower resolution content to create a pristine and precise picture quality through to their intuitive smarts, these are — in every sense — ultra-premium TVs. We are excited to be introducing ULED Mini LED TV technology to Australians and are confident it will resonate well in market.”

While there’s no Australian pricing or availabilty on the Hisense 2021 ULED range beyond the suggestion that the 8K 75 inch would arrive in February, we’re told we can expect more information on the rest of the Mini LED TVs next quarter, which is about on schedule for TV change-over time, typically between March and June.