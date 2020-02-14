The lack of 8K content might be a thing of the past if more content creators get their hands on 8K cameras, such as with a new camera in development at Canon.

Even though we probably don’t need the resolution on offer from an 8K TV, the TVs are still coming, and they’re going to need 8K content.

Right now, there’s not much 8K content out there, but it’s an issue that isn’t helped by a lack of 8K cameras on the market, or at least 8K cameras that aren’t in major motion picture filmmaking price points.

However Canon is working on something that could change that, as the company announces a new mirrorless interchangeable lens camera in development which will support the 8K format.

Part of the EOS R line of full-frame mirrorless cameras, the EOS R5 is what Canon says is the first of its “next-generation full-frame mirrorless cameras” in the EOS R system, and will leverage a new sensor to not just capture 8K video, but also process 8K into 4K if needed, essentially downscaling to pack higher quality pixels into the picture. The new sensor technology also supports up to 20 frames per second (fps) capture using the electronic shutter, and up to around 12fps using a mechanical shutter, making it a fast camera, complete with a new type of image stabilisation (IS) technology.

Effectively an update to Canon’s IS technology, Canon says the EOS R5 will be the first Canon camera to to be “equipped with a high-performance coordinated image stabilisation system that integrates the camera’s in-body IS with IS systems on attached RF lenses”. Or to put it in regular terms, the Canon EOS R5 will have the entire image stabilisation system respond as one device — lens and camera — as it gets used.

More lenses will be made to support this, and Canon has nine EOS R lenses being built for release this year, the company says, including a long 100-500mm lens for folks who need to get far.

Unfortunately there’s no word yet on release, though we expect we will hear more about the EOS R5 in the coming months, possibly even in the weeks ahead, given the CP+ Camera and Photo Imaging Show is due to be held in Japan at the end of the month.