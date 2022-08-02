The view of laser projection TVs is about to widen as one of the leaders in optics and glass makes a move for the space with a partner.

Considering a large laser projector for your TV isn’t one of those things that requires a lot of space, but it can require a hefty spend, because laser projection ain’t cheap.

If you’re someone looking for a big picture with a short throw, laser projector units with a TV tuner inside may well suit, as that’s exactly what laser TVs are, but they can also come with a notable cost. As large LED-backlit TVs drop in price, laser and the large LCD TV is an area where lovers of big screens are beginning to eye curiously, and the space for the luxury crowd could well get more interesting at IFA this year.

With IFA back on in 2022 in September, one player has already announced what it will be showing, as Leica teams up with another company for something outside of its usual optical area.

Not long after its collaboration with phone maker Xiaomi, Leica has this week announced it is also working with Hisense on laser TVs, with the first models set to be shown to the world at IFA in September.

There’s already a name, with the Leica Cine 1 the first home theatre product from Leica set to be shown, with Leica providing the optics, image tuning, and possibly more, while Hisense’s laser TV experience is being leveraged for the internals.

The idea is intriguing, but at a guess, Leica’s Cine 1 won’t be cheap, likely placing it in the luxury market for TVs, in much the same way that Bang & Olufsen’s use of LG OLED displays makes its TVs that little bit more premium.

As to whether the Leica Cine 1 will launch in Australia, that is anyone’s guess, but if there’s a market for it and willing buyers, there’s a good chance Leica will offer it locally when it launches.