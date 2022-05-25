Fitting very much in the “if you have to ask” category, B&O’s latest screen is 83 inches and built to quality, while also fetching a hefty price.

The average size of a TV in the home ranges between 55 and 65 inches, but screens can go well beyond that, and depending on how much money you have, you might be pushing into the upper echelon of TV territory.

While projectors are one place for people to go, offering sizes off 100 inches and higher, dedicated screens are obviously an option because of the ease of use, and the tech difference. Samsung makes them, LG makes them — really, every TV manufacturer makes them. They cater to the crowd looking for big.

But what of the crowd looking for luxury? For folks in that niche, they may want to turn to a recent arrival from Bang & Olufsen, which has partnered with LG to build an 83 inch variant of its Beovision Harmony screen, a premium TV with some pretty premium tech inside.

The Harmony has been around for a few years now, sitting in 55, 65, and 77 inch models, and the latest is bigger, sporting an 83 inch 4K OLED panel from LG, complete with the wood and aluminium fronts that swing into action rather theatrically when you want to watch, basically shifting from art piece to TV.

Those panels hold speakers, and there’s a 7.1 inch surround decoder built in, that can also talk to up to eight Beolab speakers, depending on how much money you want to spend on that premium TV experience.

Of course, premium experiences don’t exactly come cheap, and the Beovision Harmony 83’s price is reflective of that, sporting no Australian price, but coming with a $23K USD price tag. It will be available in Australia in June, where it will cost just over $32,000 for folks keen on that luxury experience.