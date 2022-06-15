The forces of photo editing and video editing are now combined, as Lightroom gives you yet one more reason to use its photo app. And that’s not all.

Cameras and phones these days don’t just do one thing, which means you have options when it comes to making stuff with those devices. You can snap a photo or two or two hundred, and you can capture videos aplenty and be your own filmmaker.

Once you’ve captured your images and videos, what you do with them is up to you, but if you’re someone who normally turns to the Adobe suite to do those things, you typically have to rely on one app for one thing, and another app for something else. It might be Photoshop for images and Premiere for video, or even the beginner and enthusiast variants in Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements.

But if you’re someone who has become used to using the digital darkroom app that is Lightroom, you’re probably used to editing images that way, and you’re about to get support for videos there, too.

That’s one of the additions Adobe has announced this week for its suite of photo-editing apps, which primarily consists of Lightroom and Photoshop, each of which get some new features delivered via updates in the cloud.

In the world of Lightroom, that’ll include some presets for image processing, automatic red eye removals, and the ability to trim and apply edits to video clips using the same editing controls photographers in Lightroom have become accustomed to, complete with filters and presets to give videos the colours in that app, as well.

Photoshop also gains support for AI-enhanced filters, while the platform’s web iteration gets more power, making it closer to the real thing, only available for use without a Photoshop installation.

Currently in beta, Photoshop for web can use some of the features the desktop equivalent is known for, including selecting objects and using the refine edge function, dodging and burning, curves control, and even be used on a mobile, though mostly for reviewing and commentary.

There’s obvious competition in the online image app space, with Australia’s Canva being one of the heavy players in web-based image and video editing, so we’re largely expecting Adobe to compete a little more aggressively in this regard, particularly if it offers an inexpensive model for users to play with.

Right now, it seems as though you’ll need an Adobe account to play, but based on what’s happening in Canada with Photoshop for web, it seems as though like Canva, there’ll be a slightly free variation on the way for Photoshop online soon, as well.