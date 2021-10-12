Video editing no longer needs “an app for that”, as Australia’s online design gem adds video editing to its online system.

Depending on the sort of image or ad or graphic you want to make, you may not need to turn to a professional graphics-person, or even learn the skills yourself. That’s one thing that Australia’s Canva sought to change when it launched eight years ago, and it’s not the only thing we’ve seen the only image editor do.

While editing images in an easy-to-use online system is a big part of what Canva exists for, also allowing you to tap into a massive library of templates, art, and photos, there are other things the service has expanded to in recent years, including a way to use its service while printing documents at Officeworks, a more mobile friendly method of making presentations, and a short run of being an all-you-can-use buffet for stock photos.

Next up on the agenda is video editing, as Canva adds support for editing to both its app and website platform, potentially making it possible for anyone to edit videos without necessarily needing to turn to an expert. While you will probably get more professional results with one, if you’re looking to build video for social, Canva is adding the feature to its service, whether or not you pay for it.

The addition of video editing to Canva means people looking to make videos mightn’t have to turn to iMovie or Adobe Premiere, and could just do it all in-browser, providing another option to build a video. With Canva’s templates typically focused on social and marketing content, it means the service is making it possible to build for social media video platforms, as well, covering the likes of YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.

“One of Canva’s guiding principles is to make complex things simple, and our new Video Suite will allow everyone to unlock the power of video, whether that’s to market their business, make engaging social posts, or express their creativity,” said Rob Kawalsky, Head of Product for Canva.

It’s something rolling out both in the apps for mobile and desktop, as well as online, with a timeline-based video editor found in a web browser, complete with animations able to be applied to elements, as well as easy scene based editing, too.

Video capture support will be supported from the get go, recording from a user’s screen or camera, making it possible to add to videos, while templates will offer a quick start for ideas, complete with overlaid modifiable elements and multiple frames prebuilt for users.

Canva is also supporting multiple audio tracks, with the free version of Canva offering a selection, while the paid-for “pro” edition delivers more. As such, Canva has teamed up with at least one royalty-free music provider to offer Canva Pro subscribers music tracks, with sound effects coming later in the year.

Pro users will also reportedly get a way of resizing videos quickly, allowing something made for one platform to be resized for another, such as seeing a widescreen video for YouTube be quickly converted to a tall video for Instagram or TikTok.

“Video is increasingly important in the workplace and online, but traditional tools have been too difficult, expensive, or limited for most to use,” said Kawalsky. “Almost everyone creates visual content in today’s world, and we have re-imagined video creation and editing to meet this reality.”

The Canva Video Suite addition goes live this week.