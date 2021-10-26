Don’t own all the music but still want to mix all the music? There’s now a streaming service that can help with that.

Not every streaming service is the same. While some provide free music tiers and others provide spatial music without having to spend more monthly, there are definite options out there if you want your music service to match how you consume your music.

And if the way you consume your music isn’t so much just to listen to it, but also to play it for friends as a DJ, hobbyist mixing, or even as part of your work as a professional person cueing up records, there’s every a service for that.

It’s an area Tidal has been connecting with, integrating its music streaming service into DJ mixing apps to let you mix what you like and download, rather than having to buy the music for each mix you’re making.

In recent weeks, Tidal has launched integrations with Edjing Mix on iPhone, iPad, and Android, as well as DJuced which runs on macOS and Windows, providing downloadable music that can be mixed using software provided you have an account with Tidal. It’s just one more feature the service offers, alongside support for lossless and Sony 360 Reality Audio.

Alongside that change, Tidal has noted that it has revamped its DJ playlists, something Apple Music did recently, as well, but while Apple’s is focused on learning the music played from your favourite live DJ music sets, Tidal’s covers playlists to let you jump into mixing, provided you use some software. That has previously included Serato, Djay Pro, Denon DJ, and Pioneer DJ, but now covers both the aforementioned Edjing and DJuced, as well.

We’re told you’ll need to be online to make it happen, as offline mode is “unavailable given copyright considerations”, but it’s a start, and one that could just help you save some money as you start to mix.