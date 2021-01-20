How does Arlo makes its “ultra” camera even more ultra? It improves the range and optimises the performance.

There’s a new breed of Arlo’s top-end security camera in Australia, as Arlo brings its next take on the its “ultra” wireless security system to Australia, a few months after people in the US saw it.

It’s news this week, as the original Arlo Ultra 4K wireless security camera system starts to disappear from store shelves, set to be replaced by the Arlo Ultra 2.

The system hasn’t changed dramatically, with many of the features that made the first-ten Arlo Ultra impressive still there, including a 180 degree lens, 4K video with HDR, a spotlight, smart siren, weather resistance, a rechargeable battery, and automatic zoom and tracking, the latter of which Arlo has rolled out to other cameras, including the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera, as well.

The major changes in the Arlo Ultra 2 appear to be more focused on the wireless capability, with the range improving slightly, even if the technology may not have changed dramatically. We’re told the Arlo Ultra 2 includes improvements to WiFi connectivity with increased range between it and the included Smart Hub, while the Arlo Ultra 2 camera itself can switch between 2.4GHz and 5GHz wireless connections, optimising and balancing bandwidth, speed, and range.

“The Ultra 2 offers enhancements that improve upon its already best-in-class predecessor, providing added flexibility that enables home and business owners to choose the camera that best suits their needs,” said Brad Little, Vice President and Managing Director for Arlo in the Asia Pacific region.

“Ultra 2 expands placement options with enhanced range and connectivity together with an award-winning, wire-free design, a long-lasting rechargeable battery and of course, customised Arlo Smart notifications via the Arlo app, enabling users to confidently take control of their security.”

However representatives for Arlo in Australia confirmed to Pickr this week that while there were improvements to wireless range, the WiFi technology had not jumped to WiFi 6’s 802.11ax in this generation, likely leaving it at 802.11ac. That’s not to say it’s bad, but more that it doesn’t take advantage of the latest high-speed WiFi connection type.

That shouldn’t matter to most people buying one, that said. Arlo’s Ultra 2 is one of the cameras in its range that arrives with a dedicated smart hub wireless base station, allowing the cameras to operate on their own network, suggesting less issues should arise when working between all the other wireless devices in your home. Last we heard, Arlo’s base station wasn’t a requirement, and should connect to home networks without one — ideal if you don’t have a spare network port on your current router — though users with one may end up getting a more solid 4K streaming connection to the Arlo Ultra 2 than users without.

In Australia, the Arlo Ultra 2 should be able to be added onto an existing Arlo security system, with the Arlo Ultra 2 add-on camera arriving in stores now across January for $449, while Arlo Ultra 2 camera kits with the base station and two or three cameras will cost $1049 and $1449 respectively.