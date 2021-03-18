An update to Arlo’s line of security cameras keeps the spotlight and 2K video, but does away with the need for the extra Arlo Hub.

There’s a new security camera out this week, but good luck being able to tell the difference between the models, because it’s not easy.

In Australia, Arlo is launching the Arlo Pro 4, a new variation of its long-running Arlo security cameras, which can help you keep out unwanted people by shining a light on them thanks to the integrated spotlight, and then also capture what’s happening in 2K video.

That’s all pretty standard for the Arlo Pro cameras, and there’s even been a dedicated floodlight camera in the past, plus a 4K-capable Arlo in the Arlo Ultra, so it might be easy to connect these cameras together. Even its predecessor, the Arlo Pro 3, is hard to disconnect from the Arlo Pro 4, simply because they include the same features, with 2K HDR, a built-in spotlight, colour and night vision, weather resistance, and a 160 degree wide angle lens. It can seem like the new model is the old model with a new name.

And yet there’s one major point of difference: in previous Arlo Pro models, you’ve needed Arlo’s specific router and base station to make the cameras talk to your network.

In the Arlo Pro 4, you can bypass that entirely by connecting Arlo Pro 4 cameras to your WiFi network directly, rather than having to use a second WiFi gadget made just for Arlo that also takes up a spot on your router. That’s the main point of difference, with the Arlo Pro 4 effectively cutting out the extra step in the step, and connecting to your WiFi out of the box.

“The new Pro 4 features improved connectivity allowing for direct to Wi-Fi installation without the need of a Base Station or SmartHub while existing Arlo users still have the opportunity to add the new cameras to their current system,” said Brad Little, Vice President and Managing Director for Arlo in Asia Pacific.

It means that if you have an Arlo security system already, you can connect the Arlo Pro 4 to your system, but if you’re starting out, you don’t need the extra hub, and can just use it without. However it also means that if you also already have an Arlo system and you see the Pro 3 on sale, you might be able to pick up what is essentially the same hardware as the new one, except made to work only with Arlo base stations, which you may already have.

As to what price the older Arlo Pro 3 will drop to with the Pro 4 coming out, that we don’t know, but Australians will be able to find the newer Pro 4 security camera in stores shortly from $369 for one camera, $699 for two cameras, and $1299 for four cameras.