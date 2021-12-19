Buying for someone who loves to make videos, or even find the perfect shot in life? This 2021 holiday gift guide aims to suit their needs, too.

Spectrum Rainbow Dream Light

Price: $36

We’re starting this holiday guide for artists a little bit differently than we might normally, because while cameras and printers are the obvious focus for digital artists, lighting up your visage in shots is also handy, and that’s where this gadget chimes in.

Spectrum’s Dream Light is a 3 inch stand-up light you can program a band of colours for, projecting a mixture of colours across a bubble of light, running across blue, yellow, orange, and orange and yellow together.

It’s the sort of effect you could do in post, but if you’re filming for TikTok or something else on social, it could be a lot of fun to experiment with, whether using one or two.

Manfrotto Pixi Smart Mini Tripod0

Price: $85

Need a way to hold a phone up as you capture? Manfrotto has a small tripod with a smartphone clamp ideal for most phones, arriving in a design that’s easy to pack up and set up, and looks professional, too.

A small head acts like a ball head for a phone, but the Pixi should also double up as a compact tripod for compact mirrorless cameras, too, making it ideal for more than just your phone.

Epson Expression XP-15000

Price: $499

A3 printers are typically expensive, but Epson offers up something made for big prints at the $500 mark, or just under it.

The Epson Photo HD XP-15000 can handle A4 and A3 — up to A3+, actually — with six ink tanks and support for both wireless and wired printing, so even if you use it to print photos from an actual camera, your phone can wirelessly print to it, as well.

That could just make for a different gift these holidays, because rather than simply show works of art on a screen, the person you buy it for could show it to everyone else in the printed form, as well.

GoPro Hero 10 Black

Price: $750

Move beyond the phone and you’ll find compact cameras are really capable these days, such as the GoPro Hero 10 Black.

The latest model is still as compact and durable as ever, sporting water resistance without a case, but manages to capture in a better resolution, with up to 5K supported from the camera, not to mention fast frame rates and support for stills.

There’s a screen on the back, plus wireless control from your phone, but much like every other GoPro, the point of the Hero 10 Black is to experience life with the camera and capture with it.

Sony ZV-1



Price: $1099

A camera made for the video world, Sony’s ZV-1 is built to be a video blogger’s dream, bringing a 20 megapixel sensor, 4K video capture, a vary-angle screen, and a mic with wind protection to a body designed to be compact and properly portable.

There’s a built in ND filter to control the image just that little bit more, and enough of a grip so you can hold it comfortably with one hand while aiming it at yourself.

Essentially, if you’re buying for someone who yearns to be the next TikTok sensation, you might want to check out this camera.

Nikon Z FC

Price: $1699

A look back at the old style of cameras has given Nikon the inspiration it needs to make its mirrorless Z mount more interesting, with the Nikon Z FC.

It’s a different take on the mirrorless, and more like what Olympus used to do, but it has been some time since we saw a camera from that company.

Rather, the Nikon Z FC is a retrolicious take on the Nikon’s mirrorless, bringing together a 20 megapixel sensor, 4K video, and a classic look and set of controls, handy for folks who yearn for the good ol’ days.

Canon EOS R6

Price: $4299

A very capable mirrorless camera offering support for both stills and 4K video, Canon’s EOS R6 is one of our favourite cameras this year, thanks to just how versatile it is.

Offering an extended ISO range and some very solid ergonomics, it’s a camera for people who love to take photos, or even folks who maybe want to try their hand at some video, as well.

Leica Q2 Monochrom

Price: $9290

A pricey camera for sure, and one of the most expensive products on any Pickr Holiday Gift Guide yet, the Leica Q2 Monochrom is a camera made for people who simply love photography.

While it comes with support for 4K video capture, the fact that it’s a black and white only camera with settings not so dissimilar from a traditional camera really tells you who this beautiful camera is pitched at: lovers of the art form that is classic photography.