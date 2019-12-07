Saving a bit of money is always good, so if you find an iPhone XR case, you might be curious whether it can fit that new model, the iPhone 11.

With every new phone model, we see an abundance of new cases. That often leaves the older generation of phones with a different amount of stock, as the new phones become where companies look towards.

When Apple released the iPhone 11, it also left the iPhone XR around, making it the only model from last year that you could still find available. Leaving the XR in play means it has cases that you can find readily available.

The iPhone 11 is clearly not the iPhone XR, but it does feature similarities, such as an identical size and shape, with a different camera configuration. But those similarities mean you might be able to find common ground, and if you’ve found an iPhone XR case you really like that isn’t found on the iPhone 11, you might be wondering: can iPhone XR cases fit the iPhone 11?

iPhone XR cases on the iPhone 11

Thanks to that identical size and shape, snapping an iPhone XR case to an iPhone 11 is easy enough, and should fit on nicely.

The camera configuration is a little different, and so iPhone XR cases will typically cover the flash on the iPhone 11.

If you have a blue case or a pink case, expect this to colour the flash with that colour, something your phone can likely correct for, but still may be a little tinged in the grand scheme of things.

At least the case fits, so if you find an iPhone XR case a little more cheaply, you can use it on the iPhone 11.

But what about the other way. What if you find an iPhone 11 case you’d like to fit to an iPhone XR?

Can an iPhone XR fit into an iPhone 11 case?

Again, the size and shape are identical, so you’re really just looking at things from the camera point of view.

Fortunately, Apple’s switch to a square camera section means the camera window is larger and more accommodating on the iPhone 11 cases. That means it will work with the iPhone XR more clearly, even if it might not provide quite the same level of protection.

The good news is if you snap an iPhone XR into an iPhone 11 case, it’ll fit with no worries, and that includes support for the Apple Smart Battery Case. Simply throw an iPhone XR into the iPhone 11 Smart Battery Case and it will be supported, complete with the extra camera button included on the side.

You will need to update your iPhone to the latest version of iOS in order to make that camera button work, which at the time of writing was 13.2. Without it, the camera button does nothing, but with it, and the iPhone XR gets a camera release button on the special battery case.