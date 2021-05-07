This week on The Wrap, plunge into a playground beginning with the letter “P”, as we look at phones, passwords, and plenty of technology that doesn’t start with “P”. From TVs to computers to vacuums, scales, and more, this is a pretty packed Wrap.

It’s the beginning of May 2021 and you’re tuned into The Wrap, Australia’s fastest technology roundup, and while much of the week has focused on security thanks in part to Privacy Awareness Week and World Password Day, both of which happened this week, a whole lot more happened. Whether you’re interested in new computers, TVs, scales, vacuums, wearables, or phones, this week has kind of had something for everyone.

Starting with privacy and passwords, because they are understandably pretty big deals at the moment. It seems like every week we’re talking about a scam of some kind, and they’ll typically target your wallet and identity. That makes it vitally important for you to be aware who you’re sharing details with online, so this year, the focus for privacy awareness week is on oversharing, and well, trying not to.

Simply put, if your profiles are public or you’re using a work computer, you might be sharing too much of something, so think before you post, much like you’d think before you click on a scam.

Password security is also a pretty big deal, and now we’re hearing about the possibility of a password-less future. That might happen with the aid of little USB sticks that hold your passwords or even your phone acting as a form of password, but for the moment, do yourself a favour and check if your passwords need updating, either through your browser or a password security site like Have I Been Pwned.

Beyond the world of privacy and passwords, there’s been plenty of tech this week, with a new wearable on the way from Xiaomi, the Mi Band 6, boasting a crazy two weeks of battery life with blood oxygen and heart rate tracking, and a new lightweight hybrid tablet computer from Dell in the Latitude 7320 which is a little like the Surface Pro but not.

And Withings updated its Body Cardio WiFi scale this week, providing a way to measure your heart’s health and provide a cardiovascular assessment by simply standing on a scale. It could be a way to help save your life and put you on a healthier track.

There’s also a hot little rumour suggesting Apple will soon see high-res lossless audio for Apple Music in the form of Apple HiFi. It might even come with support for Dolby Atmos, which would mean, spatial audio on the AirPods Pro might do something more than just play select movies in 360 degree sound.

But that’s just a rumour right now, much like how Apple is expected to release new AirPods later this year.

Before then, we have confirmation on some things, such as a whole host of new TVs, with LG ready for the 2021 season with a bunch of OLED TVs, ranging from 4K to 8K. About now is the TV changeover season, which typically occurs between March and June, and so far, we’ve only seen Samsung release its screens. But now LG is here, and it has quite a few.

There will be five ranges of OLED TVs this year, ranging from the entry level A series, the marginally more expensive B, the slightly better C, the made-for-wall-mounting G series, and the more impressive but super expensive 8K LG Z, which will come with its own TV stand as part of the TV.

LG’s 2021 OLED range will cover a gamut of prices, and there will also be LED-backlit LCD TVs as well, with these set to arrive in the coming weeks.

Dyson is already ready with a new vacuum cleaner, launching the Dyson V15 Detect in Australia, a take on the stick vac that includes a laser to let you see tiny specks of dust you might be missing, while also include a little sensor on the inside to measure what gets sucked up. The V15 will measure particles down to zero point three microns, meaning it can handle pollen and dust mites, and it will show you how much you’re sucking up on a little graph at the back of the vac, making it like a video game of sorts.

It won’t be cheap, though, carrying a $1399 starting price when it launches in late May.

And we may even see some phones around then, too.

Realme has a $200 phone on the way in the C21, which isn’t a high-end phone at that price, but it does come with something not normally seen at that mark, with Near-Field Communication. It means the Realme C21 can be used for mobile payments.

There’s no 5G, though. For that, you might want to turn to any number of high-end phones, plus some mid-range ones, as well.

The TCL 20 5G was the most recent to run through our tests, with the phone offering a big screen, three cameras, support for Google Pay, and 5G for $499 in Australia.

It’s not the only $500 5G phone, and it does exactly what we expected, giving 5G access for not much at all. You’ll find a little over a day of battery life, a nice screen, and good value, but it feels a little cheap and arrives with an outdated version of Android, which is a big surprise.

At $500, it’s definitely worth a look, but there’s more coming. We may even have a review of something that undercuts this phone next week. It’s a big area, and competition is heating up.

For now, you’ve been listening to The Wrap, Australia’s fastest technology roundup. A new episode can be found every week at Listnr, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. Otherwise, have a great week, and we’ll see you next time on The Wrap, and take care.