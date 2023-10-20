Samsung increases SSD speed in T9 external, 990 internal

Not sure if your computer storage solution is doing your time justice? Samsung new drives on the way, whether you need to think about an internal or external approach.

Backing up a lot of stuff can feel like a chore, often taking a long time with the slow drive many of us have, but it doesn’t have to be that way. If we’ve just reminded you that you need to back up, that’s great, but if you dread the time it takes, a new SSD could just speed that chore up quick smart.

For those unaware, SSDs are also known as “solid-state drives”, and they’re like the fast storage found inside phones, tablets, and laptops, where the files are accessed practically instantly. Distinct to hard drives with moving parts, SSDs are faster and often a lot more durable when it comes to drops, with the technology improving in leaps and bounds every few years.

There are already options in the world of solid-state drives, but the latest line from Samsung aims to impress even more, sporting twice the speed of the previous generation, the T7 SSD which we check out back in 2020.

Three years is a long time between models, and in the T9 SSD, Samsung not only offers twice the speed, but also support for the USB 3.2 Type C Gen 2×2 interface, which will read like a bit of jargon, but if you have a recent computer, should deliver read and write speeds of up to 2000MB per second, also known as “fast”.

It’ll work with Windows and Mac, and now that USB Type C (USB-C) is everywhere on phones, tablets, game consoles, and cameras, it’ll also work with those, too, should you need a drive plugged into them.

In Australia, the Samsung T9 SSD will be priced from $249 for 1TB, with a 2TB costing $399 and a 4TB for $599.

Samsung’s additions to storage aren’t just in the high-speed external, but in the high-speed internal and compact external, too.

For the former, there’s a new generation of Samsung’s internal 990 Pro solid-state drive, boasting a 4TB stick of storage for desktop users with a spare NVMe M.2 slot in their computer.

That stick boasts read speeds of up to 7450MB/s and write speeds of up to 6900MB/s, making it quite faster than the solid-state external, but it is internal and uses a different way of connecting to the computer. Internal connections tend to be faster than external, so that happens.

It’s also more expensive than the SSD, with the SSD 990 Pro 4TB starting at $699 in November, while a heatsink-equipped 990 Pro will cost $729 in Australia.

And finally, there are new microSD cards from Samsung on the way, a range labelled as “Pro Ultimate” offering speeds as fast as 200MB/s mostly geared at photographers and filmmakers who need a microSD card for their gear. Expect thee in stores soon, priced from $49 for a 128GB microSD.