Waiting for the next version of Android may not be immediate if you don’t have a Pixel, but at least one maker’s plans aren’t far behind.

When Apple releases a new mobile operating system, you can bet the download for it isn’t far behind. Unfortunately, the same isn’t true for people living in the Android world, as releases tend not to be immediate, thanks in part to how phone makers change things to suit their devices.

Google’s devices are typically the only reliably “vanilla” versions of Android, and everyone else needs to do some work to make the next OS match their phones. With a new version of Android released just week, that time could be quite a while for some phone owners.

But it seems as though at least one mobile maker won’t be far behind, with Oppo announcing the next version of its ColorOS will be along quite soon, coming in ColorOS 13, clearly based on Android 13 in name.

And likely in other areas, because much like Google’s focus on personalisation and look, ColorOS 13 will apparently cover look, too, covering card layouts, a changing of colour based on the light at sunrise and sunset, plus some tweaks to the images loading on screen when using the Oppo always-on display technology.

There are also changes to the refresh rate of Oppo’s always-on display technology in this year’s Find X5 Pro, which will see the always-on screen tech drop to 1Hz, which in turn should improve the battery life given a screen doesn’t need to be fast if it’s just displaying the time and phone updates.

Oppo notes that its new operating system will include something it calls a “Dynamic Computing Engine”, which ir says should improve the performance all around, managing resources and battery life by improving power consumption.

ColorOS 13 will also bring in improvements for how you use Oppo phones with your computer, security changes, and more, and interestingly, will even start to see release very quickly.

The first models to sport the update will be from this year’s Find X5 range, with August getting those drops, while September will see last year’s Find X3 Pro and the Reno 8 Pro 5G. From October and November, Oppo expects quite a few A-series and Reno models, covering the Reno 6, Reno 7, and Reno 8, as well as the A76, A77, and A96, to name a few.

Older Find X2 models will pop up in December, alongside a few more Reno and A models including the A94 5G, while a bunch more will see release next year.