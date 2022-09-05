There’s yet more choice in the world of inexpensive phones, as Motorola’s regular push for the mid-range enters budget territory with the G32.

Motorola is sure having a time with inexpensive phones, because while we wait with baited breath for a handset primed to take on the likes of Samsung’s 2022 Z Flip model — given it’s been some time since Moto tried the folding Razr handset — it is looking at a different style of phone first.

Specifically, it’s another mid-range style phone, though this time, it’s one that undercuts the typical mid-range prices.

In the past few months, we’ve seen the Moto G82 make a solid stab at mid-range value and perfection, and the recent Moto G62 looks like another play there.

Now there’s another, and it’s even less expensive.

Motorola’s latest is the G32, a $299 handset that’ll forgo the 5G in the other phones, but keep with a big screen and media focus, offering a 6.5 inch Full HD+ display plus support for a 90Hz refresh rate, meaning smooth animations in Android, which it runs.

Support for Dolby Atmos and virtual spatial audio is there, offered with two stereo speakers in the body, while the camera system covers a 50 megapixel main camera on the back, 8 megapixel ultra-wide, and a 2 megapixel macro camera to let you get a little close.

The Moto G32 comes with a pretty sizeable 5000mAh battery, too, and given it’ll be 4G and not 5G, that should mean up to two days of battery life are possible for most at a minimum. There’s also 128GB storage, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680, and 4GB RAM, the latter of which is a touch small, but given the price, hardly unexpected. Don’t expect to be playing lots of games, but it should handle the day-to-day just fine.

“Our mid-tier consumers deserve a phone made for entertaining and the Moto g32 is the best in its class to deliver just that,” said Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola for Australia and New Zealand.

Pricing for the Moto G32 will see it in stores across Australia shortly for $299 outright and unlocked.