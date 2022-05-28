The main office peripherals are getting a bit of an update, as one of our favourite mice is refreshed while mechanical keys get two sizes.

Setting up the perfect workspace often requires an accessory or two, but it almost always means moving beyond the keyboard and mouse on your laptop.

While many of us have settled into working from home thanks to how the COVID pandemic affected things, you mightn’t be giving your hands a good chance if you’re still typing away and clicking using the included bits and pieces on the laptop we all use.

The mouse can be particularly finicky, thanks in part to trackpads not always being super fast or flexible, and that’s why an external can be a solid option.

In fact, one of our favourite external mice is getting a refresh this year, as Logitech updates the nearly three year old MX Master 3, turning it into the 3S.

The latest variant includes an 8000 DPI optical sensor for tracking on multiple surfaces, including glass, while the buttons have been tightened to sound quieter than what we experienced on the MX Master 3. Maybe the extra “s” means silence.

Not everything has been upgraded, with Logitech leaving the electromagnetic scroll wheel system in place, which lets you jump between a click wheel and a free wheeling scroll wheel with one click.

Alongside the updated and upgraded Master series mouse are a couple of mechanical keyboards, as Logitech brings the idea of the mechanical gaming keyboard to a workspace, sans lighting.

We’ve been using mechanical keyboards in workspaces for a while now, and while the sound of the keyboard can bother some employees — they clack-clack-clack like the best of them — they’ll also often arrive with red or blue lighting, thanks in part to the typical gamer focus.

In recent years, these keyboards have been making their way to the office crowd, and Logitech’s MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini are clearly focused here, switching out the colours for backlighting with an auto-adjust backlighting, accounting for ambient light.

As part of the same MX line as the Master mouse, the keyboards will play nicely with Logitech’s “Logi Options+” software, which allows you to map keys and buttons for different software, and even move across various operating systems, connecting with Logitech Flow to drag files from one computer to another all from a mouse and keyboard connected to a network.

The range looks set for availability in Australia in July, with the MX Master 3S mouse set to replace its predecessor for $169.95, while the MX Mechanical full-size keyboard will cost $269.95, while the Mini edition will be $229.95.