New machines are on the way from Dell, as it updates its thin and light XPS and makes a bigger Inspiron.

You clearly have choices in the world of computers, because there’s not just one brand vying for your attention, or more specifically, a piece of your wallet.

It’s not just the brand thing, but also the size and design: do you need something big and desktop-like, or something small and portable? And do you want something that can fold up to be thin, or would you prefer a proper laptop computer?

Choices are certainly the go, and with new models, we typically see assortment arrive to cover just that: choices.

Dell has chimed in with more of that recently, offering an updated take on its MacBook Air equivalent in the XPS 13, plus a new take on its 2-in-1, and even a sizeable option for folks who don’t need the thinnest and lightest Dell has to offer.

In the 2022 XPS 13, Dell’s regular recommended choice from us gets an update, with the XPS 13 9315 sporting thinner bezels for its 13 inch screen plus a smaller set of internals to make the whole thing thinner and lighter, and also push the battery just that little bit more.

The screen size is marginally bigger than the typical 13.3 inch, pushing it to 13.4 inch and offering either a Full HD+ (1920×1200) or 4K UHD+ (3840×2400) resolution, with Intel’s 12th-gen Core processors along for the side and up to 32GB RAM, but more typically 8GB.

Dell says the motherboard in its 2022 XPS 13 is nearly 2 times smaller (1.8X to be exact) than the 2021 edition, which should give more space for other things, namely a battery and speakers, which should see improvements, all while keeping the premium design in tact.

One computer is getting totally redesigned, and that’s the XPS 13 2-in-1. Typically, Dell’s 2-in-1 XPS designs have been similar to the regular XPS models, but with a 360 degree hinge, allowing you to flip the screen back on itself and use it as a large, but slightly cumbersome tablet.

With the 2022 XPS 13 2-in-1, Dell is changing the design to be tablet based, rather a lot like what you can find in a Surface Pro.

Encased in aluminium and featuring a magnetic keyboard option, the 2022 Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is basically Dell’s equivalent, offering a 13 inch 3K screen res, support for WiFi 6E, and an option for 5G if you need it.

Unsurprisingly, Intel’s 12th-gen chips are here, too, with a max of 16GB RAM, but like the regular XPS 13, more likely to be 8GB in most configurations.

Much like Microsoft’s tablet computer, the XPS Folio keyboard case and the XPS Stylus pen available for it will be optional extras, so the XPS 13 2-in-1 could end up being a little more costly than previous models, even if it definitely gets the size down.

Getting the size down isn’t important for all of Dell’s new computers, with one model going the exact opposite way. Slightly out of the high-end XPS range, Dell’s less exy Inspiron models are getting a 16 inch computer alongside its 13 and 14 inch siblings.

Called the Inspiron 16 Plus, it is — as the name suggests — a 16 inch laptop with up to a 3K display, but does include the latest chips, plus some hefty Nvidia graphics if you opt for the GeForce RTX 3060 in the range.

We’re gradually seeing more 16 inch computers, off the back of Apple’s introduction to the category a few years ago, and it’s most recent M1-based 16 inch MacBook Pro. The size makes a lot of sense for people who need a bigger screen and more real estate, but it’s also pretty solid from a hardware point of view, allowing more to be thrown into the body, and finding an interesting compromise between the large 15 inch laptop size and the massive 17 inch size that people can find, as well.

Releases for these is pretty much in the next couple of weeks, though, with the 2022 XPS 13 2-in-1 available from July 9 from $1999, while the regular 2022 XPS 13 is available in Australia now from $1499. And that big one, the Inspiron 16 Plus, should see retail from July 7 priced from $1799 locally.