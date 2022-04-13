Free music performances aplenty will hit YouTube for the next two weekends, as the massive Coachella music festival goes live.

Music performances are gradually returning, alongside flights out of the country. If you marry the two of those things together, you might find yourself a good 240 kilometres from Los Angeles at Coachella, where over the next two weekends some big name acts will be, including the likes of Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Flume, Doja Cat, Fatboy Slim, Disclosure, and Pickr Sound Test favourite Carly Rae Jepsen, to name a few.

We won’t be there and you mightn’t be either, but even if you’re not Google and YouTube will be, streaming Coachella’s two weekends of streaming from April 15 to April 17 US time, which for weekend one (translating to April 16 to April 18 in Australia), plus April 22 to April 24 for weekend two (April 23 to April 25 in Australia).

YouTube says this is the 10th year for YouTube to have a presence at the event, with what basically amounts to front-row seats at the event via video through the YouTube Music app over the weekends, kicking off from 9AM AEST in Australia on the Saturday.

We’re told there. Will also be shorts from YouTube creators throughout the stream, and even merchandise as if you were at the event, something that doesn’t always grace the online presence of events, and is one of those “you had to be there” kind of things. If you’ve been to a music concert before, you probably know this all too well, though YouTube appears game for changing that this year, possibly because there’s money to be made.

Otherwise, the feed is set to go live from Saturday in Australia, starting at the Coachella YouTube channel.