More is happening in budget 5G, as Vivo takes on Oppo and Realme with another inexpensive take on the category.

When we’re all eventually let outside, the amount of us connecting to 5G networks could jump up quickly, and the mid-range market might be the reason why.

In recent months, the price of 5G mobiles has been falling, as the capability has trickled to lower priced devices, including quite a few 5G phones below the $500 mark. It’s certainly a battleground for mobile makers, particularly those looking to let people dive into 5G without needing to spend up big, though it’s one that is showing some interesting results.

And this week, there’s now one more, as Vivo joins the category, launching a mid-range player for $379 locally and that joins a familiar template we’be seen on pretty much every sub-$500 phone thus far.

The new phone is the Vivo Y52 5G, a model that will look remarkably familiar, particularly if you’ve glanced at either the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Realme 7 5G, or the TCL 20 5G.

There’s a big 6.58 inch Full HD+ screen in the Y52, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner under the power button, a 5000mAh battery, three cameras including a 48 megapixel main camera with a look not far from its X60 Pro flagship, support for WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and Near-Field Communication (NFC) for Google Pay, Android 11, and a good 128GB of storage, giving it plenty to work with, plus a microSD slot for a little more if you need it.

Much of this appears to be the template for low-end 5G phones this year, and it also comes with MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chip, paired with 4GB RAM, the latter of which is a touch concerned.

Back when we reviewed the Oppo A54 5G, another of those sub-$500 options, we found the 4GB RAM wasn’t quite enough to stave off speed issues, resulting in poor performance overall. Granted, the chip was different in that model, with Oppo using a Snapdragon instead, so it’s possible the 4GB won’t be a problem here, but we have our suspicions.

However the price shows Vivo is definitely thinking about the competition here, with the Vivo Y52 5G pitching a price of $379 for the Y52, making it one of the least expensive 5G phones in Australia.

“5G is becoming more accessible and that shouldn’t mean you need to spend more to future proof your smartphone,” said Laura Hayward, Communications Manager for Vivo in Australia.

“We are thrilled to offer Australians the most affordable 5G smartphone, delivering a premium experience at a low price point,” she said.

The Vivo Y52 5G is available now across Australia from Big W, The Good Guys, JB HiFi, Officeworks, Amazon, and other retailers for $379.