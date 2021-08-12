Noise cancellation is falling in price, and Samsung is clearly going after ears with its latest, the Buds2.

Truly wireless earphones might have been the main feature people have been looking for in wireless sound for a few years, but it’s not the only big deal feature companies are looking to bring to more ears.

These days, noise cancellation is the feature to look for, arriving in earphones across a range of prices, and not just the high-end. A technology initially built to deal with aircraft noise, active noise cancellation has grown to deal with the sound of engines, traffic, and the choir of people all talking together.

And it’s one that’s dropping in price. At the low-end, we’ve seen models from Huawei, Oppo, and Realme, and it appears to be an area Samsung is getting into as well.

This week at the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the smaller Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones, there’s also a new pair of noise cancelling earphones, delivering the technology for a little over $200.

Called the Galaxy Buds2, they’re a little different to the Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy Buds Live before them, bringing up to 20 hours of battery life with the battery in the case, three microphones, an aspect of machine learning, and wireless charging on the case.

We’re not expecting the performance to necessarily be on par with what Samsung produced in the Galaxy Buds Pro, but with a design more like those earphones and a price tag closer to half, it’s possible Samsung might have an inexpensive pair made to work with more ears and more wallets alike.

The Galaxy Buds2 will rock up in Australia alongside the Flip 3 and Fold 3 phones rom September 10, available for a recommended retail price of $219.