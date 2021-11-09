LG’s TVs are getting a sample of Apple’s streaming service, even if you bought it a few years ago.

The occasional freebie is always a nice thing, even if it means a free trial of something before, you know, being asked to stump up.

That’s roughly what’s happening for LG TV customers, particularly those who might not have tried Apple TV+ in the past year. Specifically, if you happened to buy an LG Smart TV in the past five years, you might be able to grab three months free of the Apple TV+ service from the middle of November.

LG’s temporary freebie is something being given to owners of LG 4K and 8K TVs who purchased their TV set from 2016 all the way to this year, 2021, and will see the first three months of the $7.99 monthly cost for Apple TV+ waived for users. It comes a good year or so after LG released an Apple TV+ app for LG TVs and started rolling out the Apple TV+ app for older LG screens, with the app appearing on numerous other devices, including on Microsoft’s Xbox consoles as well as Google’s recent Chromecast with Google TV.

Granted, it doesn’t work in conjunction with other Apple TV offers or Apple One, LG says, and the trial offer has to be redeemed by February 14, 2022.

For new users who have yet to try Apple TV, it could be a neat segue into trying the service, and is similar to Apple’s own plan of offering three months free access to Apple TV+ when select Apple products were purchased.

LG TV owners keen to try it, however, will see the Apple TV offer kick in from November 16 for the next few months, with the process to join found either through the LG TV Content Store or through a banner found on webOS.