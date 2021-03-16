LG hasn’t been offered laptops in Australia for quite some time, but the brand is back fresh from what it launches at CES this year.

If you’ve been wanting a little more choice in the laptop space in Australia, good news everyone: you’ve got it.

While Australia’s laptop market typically sees Apple, Acer, Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung, Alienware, Razer, and the odd sprinkling of others who don’t specialise but still offer things — Kogan and Aldi, we’re looking at you — there’s another popping up this year, and it’s all thanks to what was announced at CES earlier in the year, CES 2021.

Back in January — which seems like so long ago already — LG announced the Gram, a lightweight laptop that offered a few variations, with a 14 inch model that got in at just under a kilogram, all buy one gram, hence the name.

At 999 grams, the LG Gram is a notebook made for folks who like them light, and a little less noticeable than other laptops. It doesn’t skimp on the hardware, offering similar tech to what’s inside other thin and light computers, though for LG, it’s all about keeping the size down.

There are also 16 and 17 inch models of the LG Gram, but those raise the weight just that little bit more, with 16 inches at 1199 grams (1.19kg), while the 17 inch LG Gram is 1350 grams (1.35kg).

Between them all, you’ll find 11th generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, between 8GB and 16GB RAM depending on the model,

Windows 10, and either 256GB or 512GB solid state storage. The graphics uses Intel’s Xe graphics system, something we saw a preview of back at CES 2020, and the major differences beyond these are the screens, with the 14 inch models sporting a 19200×1200 display, while the 16 and 17 inch models opt for a 2560×1600 screen.

Charging the laptops works from a Thunderbolt 4 connection with the Type C standard, both of which are technically standards these days, and they’re all built to military standards, passing the “MIL-STD 810G” rating, suggesting they can survive a drop, overly cold or hot temperatures, and won’t necessarily get jammed up if dust gets into the keyboard.

“It’s been several years since LG Electronics was in the laptop market in Australia, but we’re back and excited to introduce Australians to the LG gram range this month,” said Bernadette Jolley, Business Solutions Marketing Manager at LG in Australia.

“The LG Gram range delivers both work and personal functionality. These products are built to enhance productivity, provide immersive viewing and creation and keep up with on-the-go experiences – such as camping and offsite meetings,” she said.

Pricing for the LG Gram in Australia sees the range compete from a $1799 starting point for the 14 inch LG Gram, while a 16 inch starts at $2399 and the 17 inch for $2999. Availability for the LG Gram sees the laptops at both Amazon and JB from April 1, while LG’s online store has them now.