Another TV range launches locally, as Australians get more choice in 4K, 8K, and that new Mini-LED tech on the way from Hisense.

CES 2021 feels like so long ago, even though it was only six months ago, so all those TVs we heard about at the start of the year are finally on their way out.

We’ve already heard about what’s coming from Samsung in TVs this year, and LG recently joined it, as did TCL. Sony gave us a taste with a new Bravia model, as well, bringing the Australian 2021 TV listing to four brands. So what’s next?

Hisense looks to show its hand, announcing six ranges of TVs for the year, ranging from a democratised 4K smart TV for everyone to an improved 4K with the colour-honing quantum dot technology, and then pushing into Mini-LED options and higher resolutions.

It’s a range essentially where Hisense looks to provide choices across every price point, but appears to deliver the core of what people might want across every price point. Forget about Full HD this year, because it’s largely 4K for all with Dolby Vision for the screen colour, Dolby Atmos for the screen’s sound, and then various features based on price.

The models for Hisense in 2021 run from the entry-level A7G, a 4K TV that provides support for 100Hz smooth motion panels with a variable refresh rate technology for gamers, plus Dolby Vision for HDR and Dolby Atmos in slimline speakers.

That’s the starting point for the range, which will see a 4K TV start at $899 for a 43 inch model, while a 50 inch Hisense A7G will cost $999, 55 inches for $1099, 65 inches for $1499, 75 inches at $2299, and an 85 inch A7G for $3499. Hisense also plans to release a 98 inch model of this TV, but there’s no price of yet.

However Hisense also starts adding bells and whistle when you go up a range.

In the U7G, Hisense’s “ULED” stack rocks up, and while the technology changes meaning every year, the 2021 Hisense ULED TVs support a full array backlight for controlled dining, as well as quantum dots to hone the colour of the screen.

Priced from $1599 for a 55 inch, $1999 for a 65 inch, and $2999 for a 75 inch, Hisense may well be providing quantum dots without the typical quantum dot price, and it’s not alone.

A slightly different design with a 200Hz smooth motion panel arrives in the U8G, starting from 55 inches, before settling at $5499 for the 85 inch model.

There will also be an 8K model in the U80G that is more or less the same, but running the 8K resolution, arriving for a little more. Priced from $4999 for a 65 inch model, it’s an 8K screen just under $5K, with the 75 inch model fetching $6999 and the 85 inch 8K Hisense going for a buck under $10K.

All of this is before Hisense’s Mini-LED, which the company is also investing in this year, as well. So far, we’ve seen the tiny clusters of LEDs in panels made by Samsung, LG, and TCL, and for Hisense’s effort, there will be a 4K U9G Mini-LED in 65 and 75 inches, while an 8K Mini-LED will rock up in the 75 inch only U90G shortly, too.

The best of the bunch, these will get quantum dots and Mini-LEDs for more precisely controlled colour and lighting, though Hisense’s 8K TVs will also replace Hisense’s VIDAA U smart TV operating system for Android TV, with smart assistant support found throughout the range.

“Too many TV brands talk about premium features shrouded in marketing jargon, but no one needs to ‘hear colours’ and ‘taste sounds’,” said Andre Iannuzzi, Head of Marketing for Hisense Australia.

“This year let’s get real: consumers just need a great TV at a great price with actual features they’re looking for,” he said.

Availability of the range starts roughly now, so look for them at electronics stores in the neat future.