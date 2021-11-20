Trying to get your head around the science of a Dyson vacuum? If you have a VR headset, you can get your head in it.

The pandemic has changed the way we live, and while we’re gradually returning to some sense of normality, some things will be different. More people will be working from home, having discovered they can get as much work done as before (if not more), and still find ways to be closer to the family, spending time at home and improving a work-life balance. Some people will still need to scan QR codes at points, because contact tracing will likely be a thing for a while.

And others have changed the way they shop, ordering online rather than going in. You might be more reliant on shopping online now more than ever, and may not go back to in-person quite as much, letting the goods come to you, rather than forcing you from your little comfy place.

It’s an area Dyson is dabbling in, as well, and while you can obviously buy a vacuum after reading a review, or look for a new hairdryer by reading about it, shopping using your regular online store, there are other ways.

If you have a virtual reality headset, you may be able to get your head in the research of how something works by using something that is a bit of a gimmick to give the experience of using tech without, you know, actually being there to use it.

It’s something Dyson is playing with on the Oculus headsets, allowing people to see how some of its products work in virtual reality, and to try them in a virtual kind of way. Nothing really shows how its laser-sighted vacuum work unless you see it for yourself (or even read a review of the Dyson V15 Detect), and the same goes for its fans, but the idea behind Dyson’s Demo VR is that it’s as close to a store as it gets without actually being in one, and may signal a future of shopping, provided you have a headset.

“The new experience allows customers to trial, test and understand Dyson’s products in an immersive, virtual, online environment, using a VR headset,” a spokesperson for Dyson told Pickr.

“The technology used draws on many of the same visualisation and simulation technologies that Dyson engineers use to prototype, test and develop new products and software in the lab.”

While VR at home is still very much in its infancy, and only there for people who have taken the dive right now, the idea may be a preview of shopping in the future. Five years ago, eBay and Myer launched a similar gimmick, creating a VR shopping show room, while car companies are turning to AR and VR to find new ways to sell, as well.

“We are only just at the beginning of this VR journey. For Dyson, we believe the opportunities are endless, particularly when it comes to bridging the gap between the offline and online world. As we see greater investments in the VR space, we only expect to see the number of VR users increase,” Dyson told Pickr.

In Australia, you’ll need an Oculus headset to experience the Dyson Demo VR, though the company did note that it is developing a 3D web platform, which could see the same ideas brought to everyone else who doesn’t have a headset soon in the future.