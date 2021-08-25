While much of Australia’s population won’t likely be heading back to a physical school this year, prepping for the next one might come with a durable new lappy.

The back to school season isn’t for a few more months, but don’t let that stop companies from thinking a head.

While January is the time you can typically expect to see our back to school guide grace the web’s presence (as it did this year), laptops are beginning to gradually shuffle out ahead of the holiday season, because sometimes parents bundle the purchases in as the same gadget. The fact of the matter is that some laptops will be doing double duty, ideal for school work and a little bit more, so a laptop bought for two things can make a lot of sense around the holiday season.

However finding those new back to school laptops in the back to school season isn’t always timely, with new computers typically out later in the year rather than earlier. That makes for releases around now and to the end of 2021 logical, and it might be why Dynabook is prepping a computer release for, oh about now.

The successor of Toshiba’s computer line-up and a recent arrival in the local laptop space, Dynabook, is set to release the E10, a laptop build primarily for students, delivering a Windows 10 Pro system with some relatively light needs all in a design meant to survive a little more than most laptops will.

In terms of specs, this machine isn’t exactly a powerhouse, with an Intel Celeron N4020 giving us an idea of the light workloads it’s made for, and paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. While the latter of these is a good starting point for a Windows laptop, the 4GB RAM is below where most people might expect a minimum memory amount to be in a PC laptop, making it focused on light needs, such as school or basic productivity.

Connections in the Dynabook E10 are offered over a full-size USB Type A (the standard rectangular USB port) plus a USB Type C port for charging and data, as well as HDMI and even a Gigabit Ethernet port. It all sits in a body connecting to an 11.6 inch screen with a 720p HD web camera and two microphones, because school these days typically involves a Zoom or two.

But while the specs are relatively simple and the design not far from that, the build of the E10 isn’t like most laptops, with a chassis that includes rubber bumpers to protect against knocks and bumps, as well as a spill-resistant keyboard. While the E10 is no Panasonic Toughbook, the focus is on making a school laptop that is a little tougher than most, making it ideal for surviving some of the rigours of student life when that becomes a thing again.

Originally set for release back in May, Dynabook has noted the E10 has finally rocked up, launching in Australia for a starting price of $660, with other versions offering a little more in the spec department costing a little more.

Given the focus and price, it’s pretty clear this one is aimed at younger students, especially as the system performance is likely to be lower, and the 11.6 inch display is only HD, meaning it misses out on more screen real estate. In fact, the Dynabook E10 (or E10-S at some stores) reads like a slightly updated take on the HP Stream, a colourful 11.6 inch laptop made for kids that hasn’t seen an update lately, but might by the time 2022 back to school season rolls around.

Ahead of that, if the E10 grabs you, expect it in select computer retailers and stockists across the Australia from $660 shortly.