Think you know what you’re furry human might like to listen to? An idea by Spotify lets you build a playlist based on that animal’s preferences for something fun.

If you have a pet or furry human in your life, there’s a good chance you leave some form of media on when you leave. These days, it’s probably not the TV, though your furry one might just love daytime TV more than you ever will.

Rather, it’s probably a spot of music, because we have so much around us. If there’s a speaker or two in the home, you might be using it to keep your kitten, puppy, or even pet lizard company.

Guessing their style of music might be a case of trial and error, but it’s probably just whatever you want to listen to, and letting the animal just deal with it, but what if there was a way to build a playlist specifically for the animal?

Spotify is making that a reality with Spotify for Pets, which has launched off the back of a survey from music-streaming pet owners, discovering that if you do play music to your pets, you are not alone. In fact, 8 in 10 pet owners believe their pets like music, with the preferred genres sitting in classical and soft rock.

That might not be what your pet prefers, but you can find out with Spotify’s pet playlist generator.

The concept is a bit of fun, crafting a playlist based off of attributes you can apply to your pet:

What type of animal do you have? Are they excited or more chilled out? Are they friendly or shy? Would they be more curious about life or apathetic to the point where they’re happy where they are.

An animated pet on screen gives you a quick understanding as to what you’re looking at, and within a few minutes, you’ll have a semi-randomised approach to a pet playlist made for your pet.

You don’t need Spotify Premium to play along, and thanks to Spotify’s free tier, your pet can listen to the playlist on shuffle with the odd add in between the typical 30 minutes of playback. However if they want it without ads, you’ll need to pay for the upgrade, but good news, because a pet doesn’t count under a family account and you can run it just under a regular account.