Samsung pen-equipped Tab S6 from last year was expensive, but if you want the features without the hefty price, there’s a new model for that.

There’s no shortage of tablets in the world, though most think of the iPad as being the one and only tablet. Apple’s iPad may well be popular, but it’s not the only one, with plenty of options in the Windows world, even though Android’s presence has been lessening in recent years.

In fact, while you used to be able to find an Android tablet from pretty much any manufacturer that also made an Android phone, these days, that’s less likely. Samsung appears to be one of the last Android tablet makers, particularly in the premium tablet world, still delivering its Galaxy Tab range to take on what is easily the best known in the tablet world, the iPhone.

Much like Apple, Samsung has a premium brand for the high-end, and while Apple labels its with the word “pro” in the iPad Pro, Samsung’s flagship is often a Galaxy Tab with the largest number. Last year, that was the Galaxy Tab S6, which delivered a large screen with slim bezels, a lot of performance, and a pen in the box. You could even add a keyboard case if you wanted to, making it an option for someone who wanted a tablet similar to an iPad Pro, yet worked inside of the world of Android.

However the Galaxy Tab S6 was also a relatively high-priced tablet, much like the iPad Pro, sporting a price that pushed it a little over $1000 for the base model. At $1099, the 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 wasn’t cheap, even if it was still a good $130 than Apple’s lowest priced iPad Pro.

That meant if you wanted a premium looking Galaxy Tab, you might have had to look to the Galaxy S5e, a great little tablet with a similar screen, thin design, and yet no support for a pen, and definitely no option in the box. If you wanted pen support in a new thinner Android tablet, you probably wanted the Tab S6, and it could get exy.

This year, though, the Galaxy Tab S6 is getting a “lite” model, delivering a similar model, albeit with slightly lower specs, a marginally smaller screen with a lower resolution, but Samsung’s S-Pen stylus is in the box.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a 10.4 inch tablet as opposed to the 10.5 inch Galaxy Tab S6, and while it features an eight-core chip inside, the storage is set to either 64 or 128GB, with room to move in a microSD slot. Android 10 runs on this tablet out of the box, and while there’s WiFi across the range, Samsung is making an optional 4G variant.

That makes the S6 Lite a tablet that can be connected whether home or out and about, depending on the model you look at, and is Samsung’s first tablet with the S Pen at a mid-range price point, starting at $549 for a 64GB WiFi tablet or $699 for a 4G 64GB model.

“The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is created for those driven by productivity and creativity,” said Garry McGregor, Vice President for IT & Mobile at Samsung in Australia.

“We have designed the Tab S6 Lite to be portable and durable, so you can take productivity and entertainment wherever you go,” he said.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite can be found in electronic stores including Bing Lee, The Good Guys, JB HiFi and Officeworks, plus Samsung’s online presence.