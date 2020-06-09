Oppo’s Find X2 Pro may well be the flagship way to sink your teeth into 5G this year, but there are more ways to quench that need for mobile speed.

Halfway into this year’s “year of phones”, it may seem like everything is a little slow. You can probably guess the reason why, as it’s on the face masks of everyone around the world, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t new phones. In fact, plenty are on the way, providing choice for what you can find in 2020.

One of those choices is clearly whether you buy a 5G phone right now to take advantage of 5G speeds, a technology that doesn’t transmit coronavirus, but does provide high-speed mobile connectivity at different wavelengths and allows those speeds to hit the gigabit mark, network dependent.

The world of 5G may have launched last year with pricey flagship phones, but this year, that high speed mobile technology is coming to more fingertips at lower price points.

Much like how technology trickles down from the high-end to the mid-range, and then eventually to the low-end, we’re seeing some proof of that with 5G coming to the mid-range this year, and Oppo is right there amongst it.

This week, the company announced two new 5G-capable models were coming, complementing the high-end Find X2 Pro it launched earlier in the year, with release for all three set for now.

While the Find X2 Pro clearly is meant for flagship territory with its 512GB storage, 12GB RAM, and high-end Snapdragon 865 chip with 5G, the Find X2 Neo and Find X2 Lite don’t appear to drop the ball much, either, borrowing from their premium sibling with regards to design and some of the specs.

Both models find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chips, a slightly more mid-range approach to the high-end processor found in the Find X2 Pro, allowing the phones to get in the market for less than the cost of their big brother. There are some other changes, such as no water resistance in either of the X2 Neo or X2 Lite, while the more expensive “Pro” model sports IP68 water resistance.

But they both seem to be fairly generous with storage and memory, with the Oppo Find X2 Neo sporting a similar 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the Find X2 Lite scales both back to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

And they both come with an assortment of cameras, though the differences between the X2 Lite, X2 Neo, and X2 Pro are noticeable when you compare them head on. They all feature a 48 megapixel F1.7 main camera, but there are differences, with the Neo using the same sensor as the Pro, while the Neo also holds a 13 megapixel telephoto camera and 8 megapixel ultra-wide, and the Lite keeps things cost effective without the telephoto camera, replacing it for a couple of two megapixel cameras dealing with portrait mode and monochrome photography.

The new models also sport a glass body and aluminium frame, and both for below the $1000 mark in Australia, sporting high-speed 5G at price points that differ from the typical flagship fare. Starting at $749 for the Oppo Find X2 Lite and hitting $999 for the Oppo Find X2 Neo, these two models provide a degree of difference in a world that typically charges a fair amount extra for the “extra” that 5G typically is.

“With the announcement of the wider Find X2 Series, we are continuing to set a new standard for smartphones as Australia delves into the 5G era and consumers expect more from their smartphones for less,” said Michael Tran, Managing Director for Oppo in Australia.

“The Find X2 Pro, Neo and Lite devices all offer a premium smartphone experience to suit various consumers’ wants and needs,” he said.

Both models are hitting Australian stores and their online equivalents in the coming days, with the $999 Oppo Find X2 Neo joining the X2 Pro at Telstra, JB HiFi, Woolworths Mobile, Officeworks, Bing Lee, and others, while the $749 Oppo Find X2 Lite sees release at Optus, Vodafone, JB HiFi, Woolworths Mobile, Officeworks, Bing Lee, and others.