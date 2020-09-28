The price of super-fast 5G is falling, and Oppo has hit a new low, but in a good way, as the Reno 4 finds 5G for $599.

If you’ve been curious about jumping on the 5G bandwagon, but didn’t want to spend up big to try it, you might soon get your wish. It’s true that this year, the cost of 5G has been falling, trickling down from the most expensive flagship phones to models below the $1000 mark into the new mid-range, but Oppo might have just managed to get it well and truly in the proper mid-range.

At $599, the Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G may well be the least expensive of any 5G phone launched in Australia, arriving with a 6.5 inch LCD screen running at the fast refresh rate of 120Hz, and featuring support for those high-speed 5G networks, among other things.

Easily the lowest priced 5G phone all year, Oppo’s Reno 4 Z offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, joining a MediaTek Dimensity 800 chip, something a little new, which brings 5G support alongside a lower cost performer. The phone will also bring WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, and Near-Field Communication (NFC), handy because it means it supports Google Pay, with the 4000mAh battery inside helping things along, and a four camera setup on the back (48mp standard wide F1.6, 8mp ultra-wide F2.2, and a couple of two megapixel cameras), plus two up front. That’s effectively six cameras and support for 5G in a big-screened phone for a price that isn’t quite as large as the rest of the package.

And it’s actually one of two new lower-priced 5G phones for Oppo, which is adding to its Find X2 range with not just one Reno 4 5G phone, but two. Alongside the Reno 4 Z is a more standard Reno 4, which moves to a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen, but at a more standard 60Hz.

Marginally more premium, the Reno 4 5G comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, a 5G chip we’re seeing on quite a few phones, including the recent Motorola Edge and Nokia 8.3 5G, with a three camera setup made up of a larger 48 megapixel camera F1.7 standard camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide F2.2, and a smaller 2 megapixel likely for macros and depth.

Oppo’s Reno 4 will also get the focus on two front-facing cameras, but will up the resolution in one of them, offering a 32 megapixel selfie camera next to the 2 megapixel handling depth on self-portrait images.

And while the cameras are clearly important for Oppo in these releases, the focus appears to be on getting 5G down in price, with the Reno 4 Z arriving at $599 while the Reno 4 sits at $799 locally.

“Packed full of the latest features, state-of-the-art camera technology and processing power, we’re continuing to deliver our users with premium devices and experiences for less,” said Michael Tran, Managing Director of Oppo Australia.

“Both devices are 5G enabled, showcasing Oppo’s continued commitment to being at the forefront of 5G technology in Australia,” he said.

“At Oppo, the customer is at the centre of everything we do and if 2020 has shown us anything, it’s that we’re relying on our smartphones more than ever, so we’re delighted to be adding another two 5G enabled phones to market.”

Oppo’s Reno 4 range is coming to stores online and offline in Australia by mid-October, with the Reno 4 and Reno 4Z landing at Amazon, Bing Lee, JB HiFi, Mobileciti, Officeworks, and Woolworths on October 12.