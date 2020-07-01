Not long after Google’s change to bring 3D models to Google search, it’s adding dinosaurs.

Phones and computers have changed the way we learn, but one of the more interesting developments of late has been the support of augmented reality. A concept that merges the digital with the real world, it can bring something to life in a relatable way simply because you can see it with your own eyes in a version of your world.

Augmented reality starts as something in video games for many, but if you want to try it with educational content, Google added augmented reality to its search engine via mobile phones and tablets recently, bringing animals to life simply by searching them up.

Many of Google’s additions are things that live today, but Google is rolling out support for a few creatures that don’t live, and allowing you to protect them in your own life using augmented reality.

It’s something Google is bringing to your mobile and tablet screens thanks to a partnership with Universal and Amblin Entertainment, the makers of Jurassic World, with ten dinosaurs from the Jurassic franchise being loaded into Google search via augmented reality.

The additions work like this: when you search for “dinosaur” on Google Search via your phone or tablet, you’ll be given an opportunity to view it in 3D, which you can then bring into your own space via augmented reality.

You don’t have to search for just “dinosaur”, and can search for the specific type of dinosaur. Ten are available right now, including:

Tyrannosaurus Rex Velociraptor Triceratops Spinosaurus Stegosaurus Brachiosaurus Ankylosaurus Dilophosaurus Pteranodon Parasaurolophus

The models come from the Jurassic World Alive game, and are scaled to fit the world through your phone or tablet based on real world size if you select “view actual size”, but will sit as a smaller more pint-sized version of the dinosaur upon first load.

You can even create videos with the dinosaurs through your phone’s camera, allowing you or your friends to walking amongst dinosaurs of sorts, even if they’re digital in nature.

It’s something that is rolling out now across search on both iOS and Android, via either Chrome or Safari.