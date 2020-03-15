It doesn’t seem like that long ago, Frozen 2 was in the cinemas. Come Tuesday, it’ll be streamable for folks in Australia and New Zealand, as well as the US, Canada, and the Netherlands.

Streaming services are changing how we consume media, and they may be one of the more effective ways people manage themselves throughout the coronavirus crisis. As more homes and families go on lockdown, we’ll likely turn to streaming services to provide our media, especially as going outside becomes ill advised.

That could be why Disney is doing something a little unusual with its hit film Frozen 2, launching the movie on its $9 monthly streaming service Disney+ only a matter of weeks after it saw release on Blu-ray and iTunes, and a few months after release in the cinemas, too.

In Australia, Frozen 2 was released to movie theatres on November 28, 2019, which wasn’t that long ago. This week, Disney has announced that it’s moving up the date of its Disney+ streaming service release to March 17, with the film arriving in 4K Ultra HD three months of its scheduled July release date, and coronavirus appears to be the reason why.

“‘Frozen 2’ has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company.

As more people start to keep to their homes across the world, this move could be one of many we see from streaming services to keep people logging in and staying comfortable, especially as the world moves away from going to the cinema thanks to it being a non-essential service. Releasing other movies scheduled for the year to streaming services could be on the cards, though it may not be that easy. However, if movie makers don’t want to press pause on their release schedule for too long, it may also be the only choice.

Right now, Disney’s expedited release of Frozen 2 to its streaming service could be just the thing parents want, even if it does mean they’ll probably be listening to another set of songs on repeat until this whole thing is over.