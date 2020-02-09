Since its release last year, Android 10 has been slow to roll out to devices, but a few more will see the dessert-less Android shortly.

Operating system updates should come to all devices, but the best of OS plans don’t always come to fruition. Glance at the “about” section of your phone and you might get a glimpse of just that, with iOS at version 13 and Android at version 10.

But while Apple devices are more likely to have the ability to upgrade to the latest version of iOS as it comes out — because it takes a few years for Apple to pull the plug on older phones — Android devices see a much more drawn out update cycle. That’s because it’s not just a matter of Google releasing the update, but manufacturers and telcos needing to talk about it.

If you own a Google phone, you’ll typically see the update quickly. If you own something not made by Google, such as a Samsung, LG, Oppo, Huawei, Nokia, Motorola, Lenovo, Realme, Vivo, Alcatel, TCL, Razer, Asus, Mintt, or Aspera — or any of the companies we’ve missed — you may not find you have Android 10. Even though it was released last year, it certainly is taking its time to get around, but depending on what phone you have, there may be something on the horizon.

While Samsung’s most recent slate are currently in roll out, Nokia is also joining the Android 10 rollout, as the Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7 Plus join the throng, alongside Nokia’s support of the 7.1, 8.1, and Nokia 9 PureView.

Huawei is also included in this bunch, and a selection of its devices are seeing rollouts to Android 10 right now, changing they interface slightly, while improving performance and apparently bolstering security.

Huawei’s flavour of Android 10 will roll out to the P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro first, with the P30, P20 Pro, P20, Mate 10 Pro, P30 Lite, Y9 Prime, and Nova 5t getting it afterwards.

As for other devices, the situation may call for you to ask your manufacturer and check with your telco. It’s not unusual for manufacturers to take their time, but the hold up may not be with a phone maker, but rather the telco you’ve signed with, unless you purchased outright.

If you purchased outright, consider checking the phone manufacturer’s support page to find out when those updates are coming, or visiting your telco. Telstra offers a Device Update part of its Crowd Support page, with Optus dedicating a part of its community for Android updates, while Vodafone has a page on its website for Android changes to devices.