Buying a gift for someone who always has their head stuck in a book, or maybe someone who wants to write one? We’ve got some options.

Some people just want to read everything within reach, and others just want to write it all. The studious and ever-obsessed with information, whether they’re into writing up a storm or reading everything the world has on offer, there are some gadgets and software ideas you might want to offer.

Granted, some of these may require a bit of extra love, and may not be as simple as “buy and gift wrap”, but we’ll note them where they are, just in case you need to grab a gift for a reader or a writer in a jiffy.

Buying for those who love to read

Kindle Paperwhite with Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription

Price: $199 (Kindle) plus $14 monthly (Kindle Unlimited)

A lightweight take on reading, the Kindle Paperwhite brings the ability to read in dimly lit places with a water-resistant design, making it an easy way to get stuck into eBook reading, and more or less stay there.

If you want to give your reader an unlimited supply of books, consider grabbing a Kindle Unlimited subscription for $14 per month. Australians can’t yet “gift” a Kindle Unlimited subscription, however, so if you’re buying a Kindle with the unlimited book subscription, consider setting up the Kindle with your payment option ahead of time for that reader in your life.

Apple iPad Mini

Price: $599

One of the few small tablets still left on the market, the 2019 iPad Mini brings a fast and capable experience to a small tablet, complete with support for the Apple Pencil.

Yes, it’s an iPad, but it’s a small iPad, almost the size of a trade paper book, which means it’s good enough to carry around for books and mags, and just as easy to use, as well.

ReMarkable Tablet

Price: $679

Not sure if the reader you’re buying for wants to read or write? The second take on the ReMarkable tablet is a compact reading device, complete with a pen to let you take notes and jot things down.

Worth noting on this one that the ReMarkable Tablet isn’t found easily in Australia, so if you want to grab one, you’ll likely need to ship it in, rather than hope to find it locally.

Buying for those who love to write

Logitech K780 Multi-Device Keyboard

Price: $120

A starting point for a writer who works in lots of places, the K780 is a keyboard designed for computer, phone, and tablet, complete with a little notch to hold a device while the writer writes.

It means that the person you buy for can have a go writing on any device they may use, be it their phone or laptop. Because nothing should stop a writer from writing.

Apple iPad 10.2 with Keyboard Folio Cover

Price: $499 (iPad) plus $235 (Smart Keyboard cover)

Easily one of the year’s best value tablets, the iPad 10.2 is the entry-level iPad out there, and it’s once that works with Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio, making for a tablet that’s great for portable writing for under a grand.

It’s a solid little value this one, and while you’ll need to get the keyboard separate from the iPad, the combination is a winner, especially if you know someone keen to take their words to go.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 with Type Cover

Price: from $629 (Surface) plus $200 (Type Cover)

Microsoft’s smallest tablet, the 2020 10 inch Surface Go brings together a capable little Windows device with a stand built in, and the ability to run Windows apps for productivity, among other things.

Built to take Windows on the go in a pint-sized form-factor, it’s basically a compact Windows tablet to go.

Apple MacBook Air M1

Price: from $1599

One of the year’s best computers hands down, the M1 MacBook Air not only brings together a fanless design with an impressive battery life, but also an excellent keyboard that can run apps made for macOS and iPadOS.

It’s a solid computer worthy of any writer, particularly those craving a big battery life, with as much as 15 hours on offer, something we found during our M1 MacBook Air review.

Breville The Smart Kettle

Price: $219

A little different than your regular suggestion of a tablet or a computer, or even a keyboard, writers tend to work with a beverage of some kind, and tea might be it.

Specifically, writers might like to write with some word tea, which is tea to make you write words. It could be any tea, from a breakfast blend to a mint to a herbal or something else, but they may want a special type of kit to make it.

In truth, any type of kettle can make tea, but Breville’s “Smart Kettle” has buttons preset for specific temperatures, which translate to specific types of tea, whether it’s green, white, oolong, and black tea.