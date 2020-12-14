Trying to work out what to get the little ones, and not keen on toys? A few gadget ideas might just help out, which is where this guide comes in.

It’s not always easy to find a present for kids. Even though they’ll often have their heart set on a new flashing toy or costume or something else, you might have other ideas, and could be thinking of their ears or mind, or maybe something for use all year round.

While almost any gadget can be used with people of all ages, some stand out as being focused on kids and teens, and that’s what this guide has been written for.

JBL Kids JR300BT

Price: $50

Thinking a pair of wireless headphones would be good for the kids, but not sure you want to spend a lot?

JBL’s “Jr” range is made for junior, and not in the Indiana Jones sense, offering a cordless pair of on-ear headphones made for little ears. They come in a couple of colours, and while they’re not the best headphones around, they’re cordless and easy, so you only need to bring a phone or tablet to make them usable.

GoCube

Price: $129

Different from the assortment of video games out in the world, the GoCube is like a physical video game of sorts, offering a puzzle that connects to a phone and tablet they can play on their own, or against others around the world.

Osmo Genius Starter Kit

Price: $149

If the electronic Rubik’s Cube isn’t what you had in mind for a way to keep your little one entertained, you may want to consider a smart approach that fits in line with edutainment, combining education with something fun.

Osmo’s Genius Kit provides a way to keep your kids learning using an iPad, as well as physical shapes, responding to what’s happening on screen with real life bits and pieces.

TCL Movetime Family MT40 smartwatch

Price: $199

Finding a smartwatch for the kids needn’t be an exercise in buying something like an Apple Watch, because there are dedicated options for the little ones.

The TCL Movetime is a small phone made to look more like a watch for your wrist, supporting phone calls, SMS, video calling, and even supports a GPS under its 1.3 inch colour screen.

Nintendo Switch Lite

Price: $330

A slightly less expensive Nintendo Switch, this one might be ideal for slightly older kids making their way to teenage life, and then the teens, too.

Unlike its standard Switch sibling, this is entirely a portable console, and lacks the TV connection, but if you’re looking for a game console to keep the kids busy, especially on a holiday road trip, this might be it.

Apple iPad Mini

Price: $599

Alternatively, there’s a proper iPad, but a smaller take on it, with the iPad mini. Meant to be a smaller edition of the iPad, the iPad Mini is now a year old, but still a great tablet.

While it doesn’t support the keyboard of the iPad 10.2, it does handle the Apple Pencil, which makes it great for digital painting and jotting, plus all the apps and games the regular iPad handles. Like the Nintendo Switch, it’s good for games with Apple Arcade, too, if you have one of those accounts.