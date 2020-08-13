What’s coming in the world of foldable phones in the very near future, and how can you deal with scams when they’re becoming so frequent? All that and more in five this week on The Wrap.

Transcript

For the middle of August 2020, you’re tuned into The Wrap, and with over half of the year sorted, you might be wondering just where the exciting technology is. Where are all those crazy ideas that we’re used to seeing, the ideas that light us up and inspire?

Well, you probably know what the hold up is. It’s a big deal everywhere, and is pretty much putting the world on hold for 2020.

But just because the covid-19 coronavirus feels like it’s denting the pace of what’s coming out doesn’t mean it’s having the impact you think. Cool ideas are still coming, even if they seem a little behind schedule.

Take the rumours about the next iPhone, with the possibility that the iPhone 12 models could be running late, potentially missing their typical September launch window and hitting a month later in October. That wouldn’t be that big, just a bit of a slip, and in a year that has seen everything slip, really not out of the ordinary.

A new iPhone will likely see release this year, and it might even include a 5G variant that looks a little like the iPad Pro. And there might even be a new one of those, too.

And that’s not all that’s coming. Dates might have slipped, but there’s a lot on the cards, especially for the new form-factors in folding phones. September is looking rich with them.

Take what’s coming from Microsoft, with a bit of a surprise announcement with the Surface Duo dual-screen phone launching very shortly, shipping in September. This is new for Microsoft, and delivers two 5 inch screens joined by a 360 degree hinge, which together makes an 8 inch Surface of sorts that runs Android.

Now you might think, “Microsoft, doesn’t it make Windows? Why would a company that makes Windows use Android?”

We’ve been down this road once before. Let’s not do Windows Mobile again unless there’s actual demand. Android and iOS are the biggest mobile operating systems in the world, so if Apple won’t let other phones use iOS, let’s stick with Android. No Windows phone again, people.

We are definitely intrigued by the idea that Microsoft is pushing, though it’s not the first. LG did a similar dual-screen trick in last year’s V50, but if anyone can pull it off, it’s Microsoft, it just needs to get the apps right.

Two screens with a hinge aren’t the only foldable phones on the horizon in the coming months.

Motorola also has a new foldable on the way, with a revised Razr smartphone foldable, the flip phone with a foldable screen.

That new Razr is set to be announced in September, and it’ll have competition from Samsung, which has as 5G variant of its Galaxy Z Flip coming shortly as well. Granted, it’s an update to something that only came out months ago, and probably should have been 5G for the price Samsung was asking, but at least has been refreshed already, so that’s nice.

Samsung is also set to show off its next tablet foldable in September, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which is basically a 7 inch tablet that folds into a 4 inch phone, and made to look more like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that’s coming out.

The Note 20 Ultra is out next week and isn’t a foldable, but rather a big phone. A really big phone. We’ll have a full review next week, but for the moment, we can tell you the screen is big and beautiful, the industrial design is pretty sleek, though the camera on the back has a noticeable bump that’s kind of impossible to ignore. Credit for Samsung for trying it, we’ll tell you if it works well next week.

And next week, there’s a few things happening.

It’s National Science Week, so think about all those scientists doing amazing things, and if you have kids, indulge their curiosity by doing some science at home. ScienceWeek.net.au has some cool ideas for that sort of thing.

It’s also National Scams Awareness week, because scams are a big deal lately. They fleece people out of hundreds of millions of dollars across Australia every year.

While there’s too much to tell people about scams in the space of time we have left, there are some tips worth remembering, because there are a lot of scams, even now.

Typically with scams, there’s the hope of endearing themselves to you as something you need to respond to. They might call several times, hang up, and leave you a message.

This type of scam is called a Wangiri, and is all about convincing you the call is urgent, and either call back or click. Don’t. Don’t do it. It’s a rabbit hole of deceit. Trust numbers from people and places you know.

And what if a link says it’s coming from something you know, like a bank? Read that link carefully, and maybe call the bank to find out whether they sent it.

There are a lot of dodgy links going out. Scammers will pretend to be banks, the government, the post, and even Facebook. The hope is that you click and follow without question.

Scammers will do anything and everything, and they’re not going to stop… because it works. You just have to be more aware.

Ask questions. Ask questions to us, to the real places. Asking can help you stay aware.

And that’s it from us and this episode of The Wrap, Australia’s fastest technology roundup. The Wrap will be back next week for more tech in five. Until then, have a great one, and we’ll see you next time. Stay safe, stay sane, and take care.