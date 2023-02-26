A phone with a foldable screen that isn’t from either Samsung or Motorola? Oppo’s Find N2 Flip is its first flip phone, and it’ll be here shortly.

We’re almost at the third month of the year, and the phone news is gradually kicking in. And where else than Mobile World Congress, which kicks off this week with talk about all the Android phone-related goodness, plus some tablet news, audio, and other bits and pieces thrown in for good measure.

While we can expect a few new devices, one being talked up isn’t so much a new announcement, but rather a release announcement, with Australia finally on the cards.

Specifically, it’s for the Oppo’s first foldable flip phone announced last year, the Find N2 Flip, which will see an Australian release shortly.

The phone sees a foldable 6.8 inch AMOLED screen on the inside with a 3.26 inch AMOLED screen on the outside, making for a flip phone not unlike the obvious competitors from Samsung in the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Motorola in its recent Razr, both of which we’ve reviewed.

Inside, Oppo is opting for a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon in both of those models, so it’s clearly not the same phone. It also features a 50 megapixel main camera and an 8 megapixel ultra-wide, while the selfie camera is a 32 megapixel camera.

There’s support for 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, and up to 4300mAh of battery which should last the full day, and could last a little more, with the phone measuring 7.45mm thin when open, but double that when collapsed (16mm).

“Empowered by world-class hardware, a flagship camera system with a Sony IMX890 sensor, the incredibly powerful and super efficient 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+, ultra-fast dual-SIM 5G connectivity, and best-in-class charging speeds, Find N2 Flip marks the start of a new chapter for Oppo’s foldable product portfolio and the flip phone segment on the whole,” said Michael Tran, Managing Director of Oppo in Australia.

“Find N2 Flip breaks through barriers with the largest cover screen on any flip phone,” he said.

“We’re confident that the Find N2 Flip is the premium flagship foldable that Aussies will love.”

Oppo has reportedly tested the folding mechanism to over 400,000 folds, essentially ensuring the phone keeps on folding and unfolding for the life of a phone, something Oppo says is equivalent to opening and closing the Find N2 Flip 100 times a day for ten years.

Whether you own the phone for 10 years or not remains to be seen — most phone owners would replace or upgrade within five years — but it’s obviously a good thing that Oppo is testing for that.

It also comes with a competitive price, with pre-orders set from March 2 with a recommended retail price of $1499 for the 256GB Oppo Find N2 Flip. Release is expected a few weeks later, with mid-March the likely time frame for the Find N2 Flip to arrive locally.