Intel’s 14th-gen Core arrives with up to 24 cores

New desktops are on the way with chips offering plenty of power, as Intel jumps to its 14th generation Core tech. What’s coming?

Computers are already pretty fast, but they’re about to get faster again, as Intel readies what’s coming next for desktops in need of some solid performance.

Yes, it’s time for another chip update, as Intel’s “Core” chips launched back in 2006 receive a new line boasting more core, more threads, and ultimately more speed and performance.

For those struggling to keep count, we’re in the 14th generation of Intel Core chips, which of course means new computers are on the way. That’s new computers for both desktop and laptops, though this weeks 14th-gen announcement is for the bigger computers on and under your desk.

The new line is led by the flagship desktop processor, the Core i9 14900K, a chip boasting up to 24 cores and 32 threads with up to a staggering 6GHz of power on offer, but it won’t be alone. While the i9 will offer high-end hardware, there will be lower Core models, including a high-end Core i7 14700K that offers significant processor gains, too.

And it won’t just be system performance that gets an update, with connection upgrades on offer, too.

The new processor range includes support for WiFi 6E and WiFi 7 which is gradually beginning to appear in routers in Australia, while Bluetooth 5.3 and 5.4 are technically supported, as well.

Interestingly, Intel notes that the 14th gen desktop chips will also support motherboards running Intel 600 and 700 chipsets, essentially going back two generations to the 12th gen. It means if you have one of those, upgrading shouldn’t be nearly as hefty as needing a new motherboard, though if you have something older, it probably will.

In Australia, pricing appears to start around $500 for a 14th-gen Core i5, with a few Core i7 and Core i9 models going up in price, ending at near a thousand for the Core i9-14900K. Availability appears to be now, so if you need this sort of power in your desktop, it should be fairly easy to find.