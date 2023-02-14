Whether you’re after a new full-frame mirrorless or something with a smaller APS sensor, Canon has you covered this year, it seems.

Phone cameras may well be getting better to the point of not needing something dedicated, but there will likely always be bigger and better cameras for folks who need them.

The year has barely started, and already two more have popped up. Only two months into the new year (not quite, even), and Canon is announcing two styles based on its mirrorless R series cameras.

The first is a variation on a theme from Canon’s R6 Mark II, as the model from last year sees some of its features make its way to a newer model, albeit one focused more on price.

The EOS R8 is like the R6 Mark II in many ways, sporting a 24 megapixel full-frame sensor, 4K video oversampled from 6K with 60p capture and 180fps in Full HD, plus WiFi and Bluetooth in a similar body. It’ll likely be a little more affordable, as it lacks some of the in-camera stabilisation, and skips out on two SD card slots, using only one instead.

In a way, the Canon EOS R8 appears to be the EOS R6 Mark II made for folks who don’t need as high-end a mirrorless full-frame, shaving some of the dollars off the price, and maybe some of the weight, too.

Saving money is a bit of a theme in Canon’s releases, though, with the EOS R50 doing just that, but going even further.

This R-series model will skip the full-frame sensor and opt for the APS-C style sensor that’s half the size, sticking with 24 megapixels again and still supporting the 4K video oversampled from 6K.

Like last year’s EOS R10, you’ll find much the same sensor and autofocus system in the R50, though the controls won’t be quite as complex, and Canon has even managed to shave around 50 grams off the weight. At 375 grams body only, the EOS R50 may well be one of Canon’s lightest mirrorless cameras, even beating the M50, which Canon still has, but won’t likely be updating (the R-system replaces the M-system).

While a trimmed size is important, a trimmed price is also a big part, with the EOS R50 seeing a single lens edition for $1399 in Australia, matched with an 18-45mm F4.5-6.3, while a twin lens edition will also arrive with a 55-210mm F5-7.1 for $1699, all in late March.

Meanwhile, the ROS R8 doesn’t yet have a confirmed retail price, but early expectations have this full-frame mirrorless set to around $3K locally, with availability in late April.